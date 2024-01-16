U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit Vows Year-Round Commitment to Combat Human Trafficking in Idaho

To address the pressing issue of human trafficking, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit publicly declared a steadfast commitment to combatting this global problem, particularly within the state of Idaho. January, National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, served as a platform for Hurwit to emphasize immediate actions and continuous efforts throughout the year.

Recognizing the Scope of Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking in Idaho:

In a public service announcement (PSA) on Thursday, Hurwit underscored the prevalence of human trafficking within Idaho. The primary objective of the PSA was to raise awareness about the alarming incidents of trafficking crimes occurring in the state while also outlining his office’s unwavering dedication to putting an end to these activities and prosecuting offenders.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Expanding the Understanding:

Human trafficking, defined as the exploitation of individuals for profit, encompasses various criminal activities. These include forced labor, domestic servitude, and the sex trafficking of both children and adults. Hurwit’s office is actively working alongside law enforcement partners to combat these crimes, emphasizing that tackling human trafficking requires a concerted, year-round effort.

A Year-Round Pledge:

Prosecutorial Commitment:

During his announcement, Hurwit affirmed that his office would not limit its efforts to just the month of January but would diligently pursue human trafficking cases throughout the entire year. The dedicated prosecutors, victim advocates, and staff collaborate with law enforcement partners to prevent these heinous crimes and bring perpetrators to justice.

Global Problem Hits Home:

Hurwit acknowledged that human trafficking is not confined to distant shores; it is a serious issue affecting the United States, including communities in Idaho. Expressing the gravity of the situation, he urged collective action, stating, “Together we can end human trafficking.” He encouraged individuals to educate themselves on identifying and responding to those at risk or who have experienced human trafficking.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Spreading Awareness and Providing Help

Public Service Announcement:

In addition to his verbal commitment, Hurwit released a full PSA on Human Trafficking Prevention Month, reinforcing the message of vigilance and collective action against human trafficking.

Assistance for Victims:

The announcement also included information for individuals or those who know someone affected by human trafficking. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7, offering free and confidential help. Support can be accessed by calling 1-888-373-7888, texting HELP to 233733 (BEFREE), or visiting humantraffickinghotline.org/chat.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More