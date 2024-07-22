Legal Technology News

Global IT Outage Hits Law Firms
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Law firms were among the many businesses affected by a global IT outage on Friday, causing temporary disruptions to website and email access.

Impact on Major Law Firms

Ashurst Struggles with Accessibility

The British law firm Ashurst experienced significant issues, with their website profiles remaining inaccessible for much of the day. One lawyer reported difficulties accessing internal documents.

Kirkland & Ellis Faces Email Disruption

Kirkland & Ellis, another major firm, faced a two-hour internal email system outage, according to sources familiar with the situation.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Reed Smithâ€™s Quick Recovery

Reed Smith’s US operations were alerted early Friday morning by their teams in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Despite some initial impacts, the firm quickly recovered. “We were back fully operational before the start of business on the East Coast,” said Ryan McEnroe, the firm’s Chief Information Officer.

Causes and Wider Impact

CrowdStrike Update Triggers Outage

The disruption was caused by a security update from CrowdStrike’s cybersecurity program, which brought down Microsoft Corp. systems worldwide. The outage led to thousands of flight cancellations and affected various sectors, including healthcare, finance, airlines, and retail.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Court Systems Affected

Court systems were not spared. The Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, posted a notice about website errors. Maryland courts closed all public offices but remained open for emergency matters, citing the global Microsoft outage.

Importance of System Availability

Law Firm Operations Depend on IT

Maintaining system availability is crucial for law firms, which rely on cloud-based systems for client collaboration. Reed Smith had a contingency plan in place and activated it immediately. “We simulate events like this, so we are prepared when they happen,” said McEnroe, who was recently appointed as the firm’s CIO.



Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

McEnroe’s Role and Vision

In his new role, McEnroe will oversee network services and security across more than 30 offices globally. With a 25-year tenure at Reed Smith, he has guided the firm through various technological changes, from adopting internet services and cloud computing to integrating AI technology.

Future of AI in Legal Practices

Current Use and Caution

Reed Smith is increasing its integration of AI into its workflow, using it for tasks such as summarizing meetings and conducting legal research, which has boosted productivity. However, McEnroe remains cautious. He believes AI is not yet ready to revolutionize legal practices due to its tendency to make errors, including misrepresenting case law. “The firm is proceeding cautiously but not conservatively,” he said.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Law School Rankings on Competitiveness and Social Life Balance law school ranking
Breaking News

Law School Rankings on Competitiveness and Social Life Balance
Arizona’s Innovative Program for Bar Exam Near-Pass Graduates law school ranking
Law Students

Arizona’s Innovative Program for Bar Exam Near-Pass Graduates
Florida to Adopt New Bar Exam Format in 2028 twitter
Law Students

Florida to Adopt New Bar Exam Format in 2028
J.D. Vance Selected as Trump’s Running Mate: Yale Law School’s Surprising Silence
Law Students

J.D. Vance Selected as Trump’s Running Mate: Yale Law School’s Surprising Silence
Elisabeth Haub School of Law Welcomes New Faculty Member
Law Students

Elisabeth Haub School of Law Welcomes New Faculty Member
Kirkland & Ellis Offers Junior Lawyers $50,000 Referral Bonuses Amid Increasing Demand
Breaking News

Kirkland & Ellis Offers Junior Lawyers $50,000 Referral Bonuses Amid Increasing Demand
Usha Chilukuri Vance Steps Down from Munger Tolles & Olson Amid Political Developments
Legal News

Usha Chilukuri Vance Steps Down from Munger Tolles & Olson Amid Political Developments
Judge Disqualifies Elon Musk’s Law Firm from X Corp’s Lawsuit Against Bright Data
Lawyers

Judge Disqualifies Elon Musk’s Law Firm from X Corp’s Lawsuit Against Bright Data
Supreme Court Nears Term End Amidst Ethical Debate
Law Students

Supreme Court Nears Term End Amidst Ethical Debate
Shooting at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania: Investigation Underway
Legal News

Shooting at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania: Investigation Underway

Legal Career Resources

July 8, 2024 Considering a Career in Law?

If you’re passionate about the pursuit of justice or simply enjoy a good debate, a career in law might be the perfect fit for you. What Is a Lawyer? Lawyers, also known as attorneys, are professionals hired to assist clients […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top