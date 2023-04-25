Coinbase Takes Legal Action to Urge SEC to Draft Clear Regulations for Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Global Inc, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to create new rules for digital assets. This move comes after Coinbase filed a petition for rulemaking with the SEC last year, requesting clarity on the circumstances under which a digital asset is considered a security and the creation of a new market structure framework that is compatible with cryptocurrencies.



Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal explained in a blog post that the SEC had not responded publicly to the company’s previous petition for rulemaking, which prompted the legal challenge. Grewal stated that Coinbase and other crypto companies are facing potential regulatory enforcement actions from the SEC, despite not being told how the SEC believes the law applies to their business.



The crypto industry has long been operating in a regulatory gray area not governed by existing U.S. securities laws, with many industry insiders calling for new legislation to regulate the sector. However, SEC Chair Gary Gensler recently stated that cryptocurrency firms should comply with existing laws and that new crypto-specific regulations are unnecessary.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Coinbase’s legal challenge comes after the company disclosed in March that SEC staff intended to recommend enforcement action against the company. Coinbase responded that it was willing to fight any forthcoming enforcement action in court.

Make hiring a breeze – trust BCG Attorney Search to find the best candidates for your firm.

In July, Coinbase disclosed an SEC probe into its asset listing processes, staking programs, and yield-generating products when it submitted its petition for rulemaking. The company’s tension with the SEC reflects the larger struggle of the crypto industry to achieve regulatory clarity and legitimacy.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The lack of regulatory clarity has been a persistent issue for the crypto industry, which has seen a surge in popularity in recent years. Without clear regulations, it is challenging for companies like Coinbase to navigate the complex legal landscape surrounding digital assets. Additionally, investors and consumers may hesitate to enter the crypto market if they perceive it as unregulated and lacking legal protections.



The SEC has taken enforcement actions against various crypto companies in recent years, including Ripple Labs, which is currently in a legal battle with the SEC over whether its XRP token is a security. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the crypto industry as a whole.



Coinbase’s legal challenge is just one of many recent developments in the ongoing struggle for regulatory clarity in the crypto industry. It remains to be seen how the SEC will respond to Coinbase’s legal action and whether it will lead to more comprehensive regulations for digital assets.



In the meantime, the crypto industry continues to operate in a regulatory gray area, with companies like Coinbase facing potential enforcement actions and investors navigating a complex and uncertain legal landscape. The push for regulatory clarity is likely to continue as the crypto industry matures and becomes more mainstream, but it remains to be seen how long this process will take and what the outcome will be.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More