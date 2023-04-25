Legal Technology News

Coinbase Takes Legal Action to Urge SEC to Draft Clear Regulations for Cryptocurrencies
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Coinbase Global Inc, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to create new rules for digital assets. This move comes after Coinbase filed a petition for rulemaking with the SEC last year, requesting clarity on the circumstances under which a digital asset is considered a security and the creation of a new market structure framework that is compatible with cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal explained in a blog post that the SEC had not responded publicly to the company’s previous petition for rulemaking, which prompted the legal challenge. Grewal stated that Coinbase and other crypto companies are facing potential regulatory enforcement actions from the SEC, despite not being told how the SEC believes the law applies to their business.

The crypto industry has long been operating in a regulatory gray area not governed by existing U.S. securities laws, with many industry insiders calling for new legislation to regulate the sector. However, SEC Chair Gary Gensler recently stated that cryptocurrency firms should comply with existing laws and that new crypto-specific regulations are unnecessary.

  
What
Where


Coinbase’s legal challenge comes after the company disclosed in March that SEC staff intended to recommend enforcement action against the company. Coinbase responded that it was willing to fight any forthcoming enforcement action in court.

Make hiring a breeze – trust BCG Attorney Search to find the best candidates for your firm.

In July, Coinbase disclosed an SEC probe into its asset listing processes, staking programs, and yield-generating products when it submitted its petition for rulemaking. The company’s tension with the SEC reflects the larger struggle of the crypto industry to achieve regulatory clarity and legitimacy.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The lack of regulatory clarity has been a persistent issue for the crypto industry, which has seen a surge in popularity in recent years. Without clear regulations, it is challenging for companies like Coinbase to navigate the complex legal landscape surrounding digital assets. Additionally, investors and consumers may hesitate to enter the crypto market if they perceive it as unregulated and lacking legal protections.

The SEC has taken enforcement actions against various crypto companies in recent years, including Ripple Labs, which is currently in a legal battle with the SEC over whether its XRP token is a security. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the crypto industry as a whole.



Coinbase’s legal challenge is just one of many recent developments in the ongoing struggle for regulatory clarity in the crypto industry. It remains to be seen how the SEC will respond to Coinbase’s legal action and whether it will lead to more comprehensive regulations for digital assets.

In the meantime, the crypto industry continues to operate in a regulatory gray area, with companies like Coinbase facing potential enforcement actions and investors navigating a complex and uncertain legal landscape. The push for regulatory clarity is likely to continue as the crypto industry matures and becomes more mainstream, but it remains to be seen how long this process will take and what the outcome will be.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Santa Ana

La Follette, Johnson, a prestigious litigation defense firm in business for over 50 years, specializ...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney (NYC or Westechester)

USA-NY-New York City

Congratulations, you passed the bar and started your career with a firm, now, come to the right firm...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Austin

Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson, LLP - Austin Trial Lawyers - Est. 1959 We are Austin’s oldes...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-WA-Seattle

Description: Foster Law, PC is a fast-paced, team-oriented, established, and growing Workers\' Co...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
73
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States
68
Law Students

Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States
American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party aba
75
Breaking News

American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party
Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner top generating
80
Legal News

Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner
US Law Firm O’Melveny Makes Rare London Hire with Top Gibson Dunn Finance Partner london hire
47
Legal News

US Law Firm O’Melveny Makes Rare London Hire with Top Gibson Dunn Finance Partner
Stanford Law Black Law Students Association Withdraws from Recruiting Following Federalist Society Event stanford law
63
Law Students

Stanford Law Black Law Students Association Withdraws from Recruiting Following Federalist Society Event
Former New York Cybersecurity Official Joins Mayer Brown Law Firm, Boosting Firm’s Capabilities mayer brown
51
Legal News

Former New York Cybersecurity Official Joins Mayer Brown Law Firm, Boosting Firm’s Capabilities
Liberal Judge Takes Over New York’s Judiciary: Meet the State’s New Chief Judge Rowan Wilson
48
Breaking News

Liberal Judge Takes Over New York’s Judiciary: Meet the State’s New Chief Judge
Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move layoffs
143
Breaking News

Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move
Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt contempt
120
Home

Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt

Legal Career Resources

April 25, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Landerholm, P.S

Landerholm, P.S.: A Law Firm Committed to Providing Expert Legal Services and a Positive Work Culture Landerholm, P.S. is a law firm located in Vancouver, WA, dedicated to providing expert legal services while fostering a positive work culture for its […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top