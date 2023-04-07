Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”
A presentation given by a Paul Hastings associate to junior colleagues containing advice on what to expect in BigLaw has caused a stir after the slide was leaked on social media. Law.com published the entire slide, and the advice included: “You are ‘online’ 24/7. No exceptions, no excuses”, “PH is an AmLaw20 law firm. You’re in the big leagues, which is a privilege, act like it”, and “Take ownership of everything you do. Once you touch a document/work stream, you own every mistake—fair or not.” Paul Hastings stated in response to the incident that the views expressed in the material do not reflect those of the firm or its partners.

According to legal observers, the advice given in the presentation was not far from standard practices in elite law firms. However, the tone used in the advice was called into question, raising issues about law firm culture, workplace behavior, and the importance of tone in professional communications.

Tom Sharbaugh, a former managing partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius who is now a professor of practice at Pennsylvania State University’s law school, told Law.com that he believes the messaging in the presentation is similar to what is expected in many top-tier firms. He added that associates are expected to be available around the clock, regardless of any work-life balance and wellness assurances. “At the end of the day, you’re married to the firm,” he said.

  
In the presentation, the associate emphasized the importance of client service, stating that “the client always comes first and is always right,” adding, “If a client wants a mountain moved, we move it. No questions.” The associate also stressed the need for excellent work, saying that “clients expect everything to be done perfectly and delivered yesterday.”

Regarding working from home, the associate described it as a luxury and urged colleagues not to take advantage of it. The advice was to either purchase a full home setup, including two monitors, a docking station, a keyboard/mouse, and a working phone, or to come into the office. Poor connections were not acceptable, and no excuses were permitted.

While the advice given in the presentation may not be uncommon in large law firms, the tone and delivery of the message are crucial. Some have argued that the tone was harsh and failed to acknowledge the importance of work-life balance and mental health. Others have suggested that the advice is simply part of the job and that young lawyers must be prepared for their chosen careers’ demands.

This incident has brought discussions about the culture of large law firms and the expectations placed on young lawyers. Many young lawyers are keen to succeed and may need to be available 24/7 to impress partners and advance their careers. However, this can come at a cost, as the job demands can lead to stress and burnout.



In conclusion, the leaked presentation by a Paul Hastings associate has sparked a viral discussion about law firm culture, workplace behavior, and the importance of tone in professional communications. While the advice given in the presentation may not be unusual in elite law firms, the tone and delivery of the message are crucial. This incident has highlighted the need for law firms to strike a balance between demanding high work standards and supporting their employees’ well-being.

