Former Legislator Sentenced to 33 Months in Employment Tax Charge Case

Former Wisconsin State Senator Kevin Shibilski has been sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to failing to pay nearly $200,000 in employment taxes. Shibilski, who also served as the state’s tourism secretary, admitted to willfully not paying federal employment taxes for two companies linked to an electronic equipment recycling operation he ran approximately 10 years ago.



U.S. District Judge James Peterson delivered the sentencing on Tuesday. Shibilski, now 61 years old, pleaded guilty last year to the charges. According to reports, he did not pay around $197,500 in federal employment taxes. In exchange for his guilty plea, the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss all other charges brought against him by a grand jury in September 2020. These charges included eight counts of wire fraud and storing and disposing hazardous waste without a permit.



Shibilski, a Democrat from Merrill, represented the 24th Senate District from 1995 to 2002. He ran in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor but was not successful. Later, he served as the state tourism secretary under Gov. Jim Doyle.



During the sentencing hearing, Judge Peterson noted that under sentencing guidelines, Shibilski could have received a sentence shorter than 33 months if he had taken responsibility for his misconduct. However, the former lawmaker grew combative and instead blamed his former business associates and the IRS for the events that led to his prosecution.



Peterson criticized Shibilski for avoiding paying taxes, calling it “blatant theft from the United States.” Shibilski’s case serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to tax laws and fulfilling employment tax obligations. Failure to pay employment taxes harms the government and employees who rely on these taxes for benefits.



The sentencing of Shibilski to 33 months in prison serves as a warning to others considering noncompliance with employment tax obligations. Employers and business owners are expected to fulfill their obligations and pay their fair share of taxes to support the government and its programs. Failure to do so can result in serious consequences, including imprisonment.



