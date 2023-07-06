Legal Technology News

New California Privacy Law Enforcement Gains Momentum
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Judge James P. Arguelles has granted a delay requested by the California Chamber of Commerce, prohibiting any official action on new rules until March of next year. This ruling aims to provide businesses with additional time to comply with the new regulations under the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), which were initially scheduled for enforcement starting July 1. Despite the delay, the California Privacy Protection Agency remains committed to its enforcement efforts.

The CPRA, a result of the successful Proposition 24 ballot initiative in 2020, further strengthened consumer privacy laws in California. The court agreed with the California Chamber that the regulations under the CPRA should have been in effect by July 2022, a deadline that the agency missed due to staffing challenges.

Although the court ruling temporarily halts the enforcement of current and future regulations, it does not render the underlying provisions of the CPRA unenforceable. Consumer rights granted by the Privacy Rights Act, such as the right to correct personal information or the right to opt out of data sharing, still stand. However, companies now have more time to ensure compliance with the specific technical details outlined in the agency’s regulations.

  
What
Where


See also: California Privacy Rule Enforcement Paused Until March 2024 by Court Order

Disagreements regarding the interpretation of the CPRA may complicate the initial enforcement process. Business groups have argued that the act allows them to use opt-out links or tools like Global Privacy Control to automatically emit opt-out signals, while the agency has maintained that the use of opt-out signals is mandatory. It is crucial for companies to carefully consider the agency’s interpretation and not interpret the delay in regulations as permission to postpone global opt-outs. Compliance with state privacy laws should still be a priority, and companies should adhere to consumer privacy requests even though not every regulation is currently enforceable.

Make hiring a breeze – trust BCG Attorney Search to find the best candidates for your firm.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The court ruling brings relief to businesses planning compliance strategies in areas such as automation, risk assessments, and cybersecurity audits. Due to the ruling, future rulemaking in these areas, which lack detailed statutes like the CPRA, will likely require a one-year implementation period. This allows businesses to have ample time to adjust and integrate these topics into their operations.

The California Privacy Protection Agency continues its enforcement efforts without slowing down, exemplified by the recent hiring of Michael Macko as its enforcement chief. With a background in corporate counsel for Amazon.com Inc. and federal regulatory compliance experience at the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, Macko brings valuable expertise to the agency’s enforcement team. The agency plans to provide its first public update on its enforcement efforts during a meeting on July 14. It is also working on establishing a system for consumers to file privacy complaints, hiring a chief privacy auditor, and preparing for probable cause hearings if necessary.



While the court ruling grants a reprieve from enforcement specifically for the CPRA regulations, companies should not view it as a free pass. The focus of the agency, even during the ongoing hiring process, will be on educating the public and encouraging voluntary compliance. Therefore, businesses must ensure their privacy compliance programs are in place and align with statutory requirements. This delay in enforcement serves as an opportunity for companies to strengthen their compliance practices and be prepared for forthcoming actions from the California Privacy Protection Agency.

Despite the court ruling delaying the enforcement of new regulations under the California Privacy Rights Act, the California Privacy Protection Agency remains dedicated to its mission of protecting consumer privacy. Companies should stay proactive, maintain compliance efforts, and be prepared for future developments in privacy enforcement.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 2 - 5 years of experience to handle...

Apply now

Part-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit

USA-CA-Santa Ana

  Part-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit ...

Apply now

Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit

USA-CA-Santa Ana

Full-time Staff Attorney – Housing and Homelessness Prevention Unit Organization Descriptio...

Apply now

Staff Attorney – Immigration Unit

USA-CA-Santa Ana

  Staff Attorney – Immigration Unit Organization ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Family Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family associate attorney with 2...

Apply Now

Probate Litigation Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Houston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a probate litigation attorney with...

Apply Now

Attorney at Law

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of our client seeks attorney at law with 1-5 years of experience, including qualified...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
39
Biglaw

Shearman Real Estate Finance Partner Leaves Amid Impending Merger
Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
29
Biglaw

Davis Polk Expands Legal Expertise and Announces Appointment of 12 New Partners
Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
91
Breaking News

Former Client Files Lawsuit Alleging Negligence by Paul Hastings Attorneys
Boston University Law Students Encouraged to Prioritize Therapy Amidst Recent Supreme Court Rulings
33
Home

Boston University Law Students Encouraged to Prioritize Therapy Amidst Recent Supreme Court Rulings
Key UK Partners Depart Shearman & Sterling Ahead of Allen & Overy Merger
42
Breaking News

Key UK Partners Depart Shearman & Sterling Ahead of Allen & Overy Merger
Professor Exposing the ‘Law School Scam’ Launches Title VII Lawsuit
27
Law Students

Professor Exposing the ‘Law School Scam’ Launches Title VII Lawsuit
Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
38
Biglaw

Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
484
Legal Technology News

Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
54
Legal News

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation
57
Law Students

Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top