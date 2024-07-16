Usha Chilukuri Vance Steps Down from Munger Tolles & Olson Amid Political Developments

Usha Chilukuri Vance Resigns to Focus on Family
In a recent statement, Usha Chilukuri Vance announced her resignation from the prestigious law firm Munger Tolles & Olson, citing the need to prioritize her family in light of her husbandâ€™s new political role. The firm promptly removed her biography from its website following the announcement.
Munger Tolles & Olson: A Prominent Law Firm
Munger Tolles & Olson, established in California, is renowned for handling high-profile cases, including those before the US Supreme Court and federal appeals courts. Its client roster boasts major corporations like Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.
Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.
Trump Names JD Vance as Vice Presidential Candidate
Former President Donald Trump, who is campaigning for a second term, revealed Senator JD Vance as his vice-presidential choice earlier this week. This announcement came shortly after an attempted assassination on Trump, raising significant security concerns.
Ethical Questions Surrounding Lawyer Spouses of Politicians
The ethical guidelines for government officialsâ€™ spouses who are lawyers remain ambiguous, especially for vice presidents who are exempt from many federal conflict-of-interest regulations. Should the Republicans win in November, Usha Chilukuri Vance would follow in the footsteps of Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, who took a leave of absence from his law firm role during the 2020 election.
Usha Chilukuri Vance’s Legal Career
A Yale Law School graduate, Usha Chilukuri Vance is a seasoned civil litigator with a presence in both San Francisco and Washington, DC. She has represented high-profile clients such as Walt Disney Enterprises, PG&E Corp., and the University of California. She joined Munger Tolles in 2015, took a brief hiatus to clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, and returned to the firm in 2019. Her earlier career includes clerking for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.
Munger Tolles & Olsonâ€™s Financial Standing
Last year, Munger Tolles & Olson reported nearly $307 million in gross revenue, making it one of the top law firms in the United States. The firm was co-founded by Charlie Munger, the long-time business partner of Warren Buffett.
Firm’s Acknowledgment of Vance’s Departure
A spokesperson for Munger Tolles expressed gratitude for Usha Chilukuri Vanceâ€™s contributions, acknowledging her excellence as a lawyer and colleague. The firm wished her well in her future endeavors.
JD Vanceâ€™s Legal Background
JD Vance, also a Yale Law School alumnus, briefly worked as a litigation associate at Sidley Austin. His legal background and political aspirations have now intertwined with his wifeâ€™s professional journey as they navigate their new roles in the political landscape.
Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.