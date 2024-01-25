Michigan Mother on Trial for Failure to Prevent High School Shooting

FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of accused Oxford High School gunman Ethan Crumbley, is escorted into the courtroom by an Oakland County Sheriff during a court procedural hearing in Rochester Hills, Michigan, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Michigan prosecutors argued on Thursday that Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a boy responsible for a 2021 high school shooting, neglected to take several crucial steps that could have averted the deaths of four individuals.

Background and Charges

Jennifer Crumbley, aged 45, and her husband, James Crumbley, 47, who will face separate trials next month, stand accused of four counts of manslaughter each. Their son, Ethan, aged 15 at the time of the tragic incident at Oxford High School near Detroit, pleaded guilty in 2022 to numerous charges, including four counts of first-degree murder. Ethan was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Legal Landmark

This trial marks a significant legal precedent as it is believed to be the first instance where a parent of a school shooter is being prosecuted for involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecution’s Claims

Prosecutor Marc Keast asserted during his opening statement that Jennifer Crumbley was aware of her son’s deteriorating mental state and the potential danger he posed. Keast emphasized that Jennifer and James Crumbley had a responsibility to prevent the tragedy.

Defense’s Perspective

In contrast, Jennifer Crumbley’s defense attorney, Shannon Smith, argued that her client did not know her son’s intentions. Smith attributed the oversight to James Crumbley, stating that he was primarily responsible for ensuring firearm safety in the household.

Potential Testimony

Smith indicated that Jennifer Crumbley would testify in her defense. Additionally, there was an attempt to compel Ethan Crumbley to testify, though public defenders representing him in his appeal against the life sentence opposed this move.

Call for Gun Safety

Gun safety experts hope that these trials will prompt parents nationwide to secure firearms more effectively, citing statistics that a significant portion of school shooters obtain weapons from their own homes.

Events Leading to the Shooting

The prosecution detailed instances where warning signs were overlooked, including Ethan’s disturbing drawings and a request for urgent counseling on the day of the shooting. Despite these red flags, the Crumbleys did not take appropriate action.

