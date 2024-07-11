Legal News

Michael Best & Friedrich Expands into California Market through Merger with O&A
Michael Best & Friedrich, a prominent Milwaukee-based law firm, has broadened its footprint by merging with Los Angeles-based venture law firm O&A, PC. The merger, which took effect on July 1, marks a significant strategic move for Michael Best, granting them access to the burgeoning California market.

New Strategic Presence in California

With this merger, Michael Best aims to enhance its ability to serve clients in critical areas such as employment law, technology, intellectual property, litigation, and venture capital. “Establishing a presence in California was critical to allow us to better serve our clients, especially in the areas of employment, technology, intellectual property, and litigation, in addition to venture capital,” said David Krutz, Michael Best’s managing partner. “We can offer them continuity of service at the rates and value they expect.”

  
Expansion Details

The merger adds eight lawyers from O&A to Michael Best’s roster, which now boasts more than 300 attorneys across 18 offices nationwide, including locations in Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina, and Texas. Dan Offner, the founder of O&A, will assume the role of managing partner at Michael Best’s Los Angeles office.

Innovative Software Acquisition

In addition to the merger, Michael Best has acquired a proprietary online software service developed by O&A. This innovative tool is designed to assist entrepreneurs in launching new companies, reflecting the firm’s commitment to supporting startup ventures.

Financial Performance

Michael Best has demonstrated robust financial performance, reporting over $197.2 million in gross revenue last year. The firm also distributed $748,000 in profits per equity partner, as per data from the American Lawyer. This merger is expected to further bolster the firm’s market presence and financial strength.

