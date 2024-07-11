Richard Crosby III’s Legal Troubles

Losing one’s law license typically marks the end of a legal career. However, Richard Crosby III, disbarred for stealing client money, defied this norm by continuing to receive job offers from multiple law firms.

The Felony Charges

Recently, Crosby pleaded guilty to more felony charges. He admitted to using false identities—including those of his father, a girlfriend, and a deceased individual—to secure high-paying jobs at seven different law firms, as reported by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Deceptive Applications

In September of last year, Crosby applied for a job at a California law firm, identifying himself as Christopher “Rich” Miller-Williams. He claimed to be an ex-Marine who attended the University of Michigan School of Law, played football at the University of Michigan, worked as in-house counsel at Bristol Myers Squibb, and was licensed to practice law in New York and Washington, D.C. Impressed by his fabricated credentials, the Irvine firm hired him at a salary of $250,000 a year. However, none of his claims were true.

Social Security Number Fraud

Crosby faced three counts of Social Security number fraud and has agreed to a sentence recommendation of 37 months in prison. Additionally, he will pay nearly $171,000 in restitution to the defrauded law firms.

The Arrest and Charges

The month after being hired by the Irvine firm, federal agents arrested Crosby under his real name. He pleaded guilty to three counts of Social Security number fraud tied to false identities he used to obtain employment with at least seven law firms, including three in California.

Background and Legal Career

According to a plea agreement, the 37-year-old graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law and was admitted to the Ohio bar in May 2014. However, in November 2020, the Cincinnati Bar Association filed a complaint against Crosby for numerous professional conduct violations, leading to his disbarment in June 2021.

Continued Deception and Employment

Despite his disbarment, Crosby continued to seek employment using various aliases. He applied to several law firms using false identities, including “Richard Williams” and “Rich Williams,” providing fabricated resumes filled with false information. His deceptive tactics included using Social Security numbers and other identifying information belonging to his father, girlfriend, and deceased individual.

Multiple Employment Attempts

Crosby applied to law firms in Washington D.C., California, Miami, and Michigan, securing positions and salaries ranging from $145,000 to $250,000 per year. However, his deceit was eventually uncovered in each case, leading to his termination and, ultimately, his arrest.

Plea Agreement and Restitution

As part of his guilty plea, Crosby has agreed to pay nearly $171,000 in restitution to the defrauded law firms. The plea agreement includes a sentence recommendation of 37 months in prison. Crosby will be sentenced in Cincinnati, although a date has not yet been set.

