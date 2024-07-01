Lawyers

Donna Wilson Re-elected to Lead Manatt Phelps & Phillips
New Term Focuses on Expansion and Growth

Donna Wilson has been re-elected to serve another five-year term at the helm of Manatt Phelps & Phillips, commencing on Monday. Her leadership comes at a pivotal time as the nearly 300-lawyer firm intensifies its efforts to expand its New York office and bolster its practices in financial technology, life sciences, and clean energy.

Embracing Artificial Intelligence

Manatt Phelps & Phillips is poised to integrate developments in artificial intelligence across its various practice areas, including data security and healthcare. Wilson highlighted the firmâ€™s plans to ramp up its AI investments this year and bring in new lateral hires to strengthen their capabilities.

What
Where


Financial Performance and Expectations

Last year, the Los Angeles-founded firm achieved over $406 million in revenue, with profits per equity partner surpassing $2.1 million, according to The American Lawyer. Wilson anticipates that the firm will sustain similar financial performance in the coming year.

Innovative Service Model

Manattâ€™s unique approach combines legal services with business consultation, creating a comprehensive professional services firm. Approximately one-third of the firmâ€™s staff consists of non-lawyers who collaborate with legal professionals to offer clients holistic solutions. “We have to deliver our service differently,” Wilson emphasized. “Thereâ€™s no such thing in this world as a purely business or legal problem.”

Leadership and Diversity

Wilson stands out as one of the few law firm leaders who openly identifies as gay, a distinction she believes enriches her leadership. The firm has been supportive of her identity and the diverse perspective she brings. Notably, nearly 5% of lawyers, according to the National Association of Law Firm Placement, identify as LGBTQ, the highest figure recorded since 2004. “Being an openly gay woman and a momâ€”that is too rare of a profile,” Wilson remarked.

Recent Strategic Hires

Manatt has been actively recruiting top talent to enhance its New York operations. On June 13, the firm added Mike Katz to its financial services group. In April, Schuyler Carroll and Jessica Sklute joined the firm, bolstering its bankruptcy and consumer financial services groups. The firmâ€™s impressive client roster includes high-profile names such as Ticketmaster LLC and Target Corp.



