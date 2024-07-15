Judge Disqualifies Elon Musk’s Law Firm from X Corp’s Lawsuit Against Bright Data

Conflict of Interest Leads to Disqualification

One of Elon Musk’s longstanding law firms, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, has been disqualified from representing his social media company, X Corp, in a legal battle. The lawsuit accuses Israeli data-scraping company Bright Data Ltd of illegally copying content from X Corp’s platform.

Judge’s Ruling Highlights Similarity to Meta Case

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco stated that the lawsuit against Bright Data is factually and legally similar to a previous case brought by Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms Inc. In that earlier case, Quinn Emanuel had advised Bright Data, leading to a conflict of interest.

Firm’s Response and History with Musk

Quinn Emanuel, known for its litigation focus with a team of over 1,000 lawyers, has previously represented Elon Musk and his companies in various legal matters, including cases involving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A spokesperson for Quinn Emanuel expressed disagreement with the ruling and indicated that the firm is considering its next steps.

No Immediate Comments from Involved Parties

Representatives for X Corp and Bright Data did not immediately respond to requests for comments following the judge’s decision.

Background of Legal Actions Against Bright Data

Last year, both Meta and X Corp separately sued Bright Data for allegedly copying and selling their content illegally. Bright Data denied the claims. Meta eventually dropped its case against Bright Data in February after losing a crucial ruling. X Corp’s initial complaint, filed by another law firm, was dismissed in May. Quinn Emanuel then sought to file an amended lawsuit on X’s behalf in June.

Financial Transactions and Ethical Duties

In its effort to disqualify Quinn Emanuel, Bright Data revealed that it had hired the firm’s lawyers in 2023 to assess its litigation strategy against Meta, paying nearly $40,000 for the service. Judge Alsup ruled that despite different lawyers handling the cases for Bright Data and X Corp, the entire firm owes a duty of loyalty to Bright Data.

