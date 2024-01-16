Legal News

Federal Judge Blocks JetBlue’s $3.8 Billion Acquisition of Spirit Airlines Amid Antitrust Concerns
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston issued an injunction against JetBlue Airways’ planned $3.8 billion acquisition of ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines. The decision aligns with the concerns the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) raised that the merger could potentially diminish the availability of affordable airfares.

Victory for Biden Administration’s Antitrust Efforts

The ruling is a triumph for the Biden administration’s commitment to preventing excessive consolidation within the U.S. airline industry. This verdict is expected to set a precedent that may complicate Alaska Air’s attempts to finalize its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Uncertain Future for Spirit Airlines

The court’s decision has also cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of Spirit Airlines. Struggling to profit due to rising operating costs and ongoing supply chain challenges, the ultra-low-cost carrier now faces further hurdles with the blocked merger. Following the news, Spirit’s shares plummeted by 52%, while JetBlue’s shares saw a 2.5% increase on Tuesday afternoon.

Potential Appeal and Regulatory Landscape

Despite the setback, the involved companies still have the option to appeal the ruling. JetBlue announced that it is reviewing the court’s decision, while the DOJ has not yet provided immediate commentary.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Judge Young’s Rationale

Judge Young justified his decision by stating that the proposed merger “does violence to the core principle of antitrust law,” emphasizing the need to protect U.S. markets and participants from anti-competitive harm. He expressed concerns that consumers relying on Spirit’s unique low-price model would likely be adversely affected. However, Young clarified that the injunction pertains explicitly to the current state of the JetBlue-Spirit merger.

Impact on the Industry and Consumers

Despite the DOJ’s request, the judge’s refusal to ban any combination of the companies raises questions about potential asset divestitures. The DOJ, along with Democratic state attorneys general, argued that the merger would result in fewer flights and higher prices for millions of Americans. They claimed that allowing JetBlue to absorb Spirit would eliminate a crucial source of low-cost competitive disruption on over 375 routes, causing nearly $1 billion in annual harm to consumers.



JetBlue’s Defense and Industry Dynamics

JetBlue’s legal team argued that the challenge was misguided, highlighting that the merger involved the nation’s sixth- and seventh-largest airlines, jointly controlling less than 8% of the domestic market. In comparison, the larger four carriersâ€”United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlinesâ€”dominate 80% of the market, following previous government-approved mergers.

Broader Antitrust Enforcement Efforts

This case is part of the broader antitrust enforcement initiative by the Biden administration, reflecting its commitment to scrutinizing industry consolidation. JetBlue had previously faced antitrust scrutiny in a separate case, where a Boston judge ruled against its Northeast partnership with American Airlines in May.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Linklaters Bolsters Corporate Practice with Shearman & Sterling Veteran
Lawyers

Linklaters Bolsters Corporate Practice with Shearman & Sterling Veteran
Fulton County District Attorney Accused of Improper Conduct in Trump Prosecution
Lawyers

Fulton County District Attorney Accused of Improper Conduct in Trump Prosecution
Women Surpass Men as Associates in U.S. Law Firms in 2023
Breaking News

Women Surpass Men as Associates in U.S. Law Firms in 2023
Pacific Legal Foundation: A Legacy of Success at the Supreme Court
Law Students

Pacific Legal Foundation: A Legacy of Success at the Supreme Court
Google Faces Federal Jury in Boston Over AI Patent Infringement Allegations google
Legal News

Google Faces Federal Jury in Boston Over AI Patent Infringement Allegations
HP Inc Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Ink Cartridge Monopoly
Legal News

HP Inc Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Ink Cartridge Monopoly
Netflix Emerges Victorious as Shareholders’ Lawsuit Fails to Prove Account-Sharing Suppression Claims
Legal News

Netflix Emerges Victorious as Shareholders’ Lawsuit Fails to Prove Account-Sharing Suppression Claims
Federal Appeals Court Lifts Suspension on California Gun Ban, Citing Constitutional Concerns
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Lifts Suspension on California Gun Ban, Citing Constitutional Concerns
Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney David Kelley Joins O’Melveny & Myers
Lawyers

Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney David Kelley Joins O’Melveny & Myers
Former Crowell & Moring Partner Suspended in New York for Professional Misconduct
Lawyers

Former Crowell & Moring Partner Suspended in New York for Professional Misconduct

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top