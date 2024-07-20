Breaking News

Law School Rankings on Competitiveness and Social Life Balance
Princeton Review’s Law School Rankings

The latest Princeton Review rankings have been released, focusing on two significant categories influenced by student feedback: schools with the most competitive students and those offering the best quality of life. Interestingly, none of the top 14 law schools (T14) appear on the first list, though they dominate the latter.

Schools with the Most Competitive Students

It’s no surprise that the nation’s most prestigious law schools are absent from the list of schools with the most competitive students. At these institutions, job prospects are generally assured, reducing cutthroat competition. However, other schools exhibit a fierce competitive spirit, with students reportedly engaging in underhanded tactics to gain an edge.

Students in this category responded to questions about their study habits and perceived competitiveness.

  
Here are the top ten law schools with the most competitive students according to the Princeton Review:

  1. Baylor University School of Law (no change)
  2. Syracuse University College of Law (no change)
  3. Southern University Law Center (unranked last year)
  4. Faulkner University Thomas Goode Jones School of Law (ranked #3 last year)
  5. Brigham Young University J. Reuben Clark Law School (ranked #4 last year)
  6. Mississippi College School of Law (unranked last year)
  7. Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law (ranked #5 last year)
  8. Emory University School of Law (ranked #7 last year)
  9. Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law (ranked #8 last year)
  10. University of Houston Law Center (ranked #9 last year)

Schools with the Best Quality of Life

Conversely, the law schools providing the best quality of life were evaluated based on community spirit, tolerance for differing opinions, location, social life, and research resources. These factors contribute significantly to students’ overall satisfaction and well-being.

The top ten law schools for quality of life are:



  1. University of California Los Angeles School of Law (ranked #4 last year)
  2. University of Virginia School of Law (ranked #1 last year)
  3. Florida State University College of Law (ranked #2 last year)
  4. University of Georgia School of Law (unranked last year)
  5. University of Pennsylvania Law School (no change)
  6. Samford University Cumberland School of Law (no change)
  7. Duke University School of Law (no change)
  8. Stanford University School of Law (no change)
  9. Boston College Law School (no change)
  10. Vanderbilt University Law School (ranked #3 last year)

When selecting a law school, prospective students often wonder whether they can maintain a social life amidst rigorous studies and competitive peers. These considerations are crucial before committing to a three-year journey in legal education.

