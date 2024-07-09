Fennemore Craig Launches Formal Remote Work Program for Lawyers

Introduction

In a bold move to adapt to post-pandemic work preferences, Fennemore Craig, a Phoenix-based law firm, has announced a new initiative aimed at hiring lawyers in locations where the firm does not have physical offices. This step places the firm among a few traditional law firms embracing fully remote work options.

Flexibility to Attract and Retain Talent

Fennemore Craig’s leadership believes that offering remote work flexibility will provide a competitive edge in recruiting and retaining top legal talent. CEO James Goodnow stated, “We think other firms are making a huge mistake by requiring everyone, regardless of their circumstances, to come into the office. Frankly, we want to take advantage of that.”

Industry Trends in Remote Work

While many law firms have maintained some form of remote work flexibility since the pandemic, a significant number have reverted to requiring in-office attendance. According to an April report by the Thomson Reuters Institute, 56% of respondents indicated their firms require lawyers to be in the office at least three days per week. This data was collected from 350 respondents across 105 U.S. law firms.

Other Firms Embracing Remote Work

Fennemore Craig is not alone in this shift towards remote work. Husch Blackwell, a national firm founded in the Midwest, introduced a virtual office in July 2020, allowing lawyers to work from their preferred locations. This program has grown significantly, now including over 700 participants, nearly 230 of whom are lawyers.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a litigation-focused firm with 1,000 lawyers, implemented a “work from anywhere” policy in December 2021. This policy has been successful, currently involving well over 50 lawyers, according to Andrew Rossman, the firm’s New York office co-managing partner.

Fennemore Forward: The New Remote Work Initiative

Fennemore Craig’s new program, Fennemore Forward, has already employed 53 remote workers, including 18 lawyers and 35 legal professionals. CEO James Goodnow noted that remote employees would receive compensation on par with their in-office counterparts.

Chris Wilson, the program’s director, highlighted the initiative’s focus on recruiting senior attorneys with substantial books of business. He anticipates that the program will eventually encompass between 50 and 100 remote lawyers. Wilson emphasized the strong support system and infrastructure provided to remote workers, differentiating Fennemore’s program from fully virtual or distributed firms. Remote lawyers will have access to the firm’s physical offices and events.

Conclusion

Fennemore Craig’s forward-thinking approach reflects a broader trend among law firms to accommodate changing work preferences. By launching Fennemore Forward, the firm aims to leverage remote work’s benefits, offering flexibility and robust support to attract and retain top talent in the legal industry.

