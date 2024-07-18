Law Students

Florida to Adopt New Bar Exam Format in 2028
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Florida will transition to the new version of the bar exam in July 2028, according to an announcement by state officials on Thursday. This makes Florida the largest jurisdiction to reveal its plans for the updated attorney licensing examination.

Details of the Transition

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners stated that the stateâ€™s Supreme Court has accepted its recommendation to start administering the NextGen bar exam two years after its initial release in July 2026. Despite the switch to the NextGen exam, Florida will retain a section that tests state-specific law.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Comparison with Other States

Florida’s decision follows a similar move by Texas. Three weeks ago, the Texas Supreme Court sought public input on its proposal to adopt the NextGen bar exam starting July 2028. Currently, 21 jurisdictions have committed to the new bar exam, with implementation dates spanning from July 2026 to July 2028. By 2028, the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) will phase out the existing exam format.

The Scale of Florida’s Bar Exam

Florida ranks as the third-largest jurisdiction in terms of bar examinees, trailing only New York and California. In 2023, Florida had 4,367 candidates sitting for the bar exam, according to NCBE data. While New York has yet to announce its plans regarding the new exam, California is exploring the possibility of developing its bar exam to reduce testing expenses.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Introduction of the NextGen Bar Exam

The NextGen bar exam represents the first significant overhaul of the national lawyer licensing test in 25 years. Initiated in 2021, the NCBE designed this new exam to focus more on practical legal skills rather than the rote memorization of laws. Unlike the current format, which includes the 200-question Multistate Bar Exam, the Multistate Essay Exam, and the Multistate Performance Test, the NextGen exam will combine these elements into a more integrated and shorter test. The new exam will take nine hours to complete, compared to the current 12-hour format, and will be administered entirely on computers.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Florida to Adopt New Bar Exam Format in 2028 twitter
Law Students

Florida to Adopt New Bar Exam Format in 2028
J.D. Vance Selected as Trump’s Running Mate: Yale Law School’s Surprising Silence
Law Students

J.D. Vance Selected as Trump’s Running Mate: Yale Law School’s Surprising Silence
Elisabeth Haub School of Law Welcomes New Faculty Member
Law Students

Elisabeth Haub School of Law Welcomes New Faculty Member
Kirkland & Ellis Offers Junior Lawyers $50,000 Referral Bonuses Amid Increasing Demand
Breaking News

Kirkland & Ellis Offers Junior Lawyers $50,000 Referral Bonuses Amid Increasing Demand
Usha Chilukuri Vance Steps Down from Munger Tolles & Olson Amid Political Developments
Legal News

Usha Chilukuri Vance Steps Down from Munger Tolles & Olson Amid Political Developments
Judge Disqualifies Elon Musk’s Law Firm from X Corp’s Lawsuit Against Bright Data
Lawyers

Judge Disqualifies Elon Musk’s Law Firm from X Corp’s Lawsuit Against Bright Data
Supreme Court Nears Term End Amidst Ethical Debate
Law Students

Supreme Court Nears Term End Amidst Ethical Debate
Shooting at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania: Investigation Underway
Legal News

Shooting at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania: Investigation Underway

Legal Career Resources

July 8, 2024 Considering a Career in Law?

If you’re passionate about the pursuit of justice or simply enjoy a good debate, a career in law might be the perfect fit for you. What Is a Lawyer? Lawyers, also known as attorneys, are professionals hired to assist clients […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top