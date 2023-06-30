Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners

Rimon, a law firm originally founded in San Francisco, has announced the addition of two new partners in California. This expansion aims to strengthen the firm’s capabilities in venture capital, intellectual property (IP), and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).



One of the new partners, David Case, brings a wealth of experience to Rimon. Having previously worked as a partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and White & Case, Case ventured out to establish his own firm in 2019. His expertise lies in advising both private and public companies in Japan and the United States on cross-border IP and venture capital transactions. With an intention to dedicate approximately six months per year in Asia, Case’s decision to join Rimon stems from a desire to better serve his Tokyo-based clients who were reluctant to pay the high hourly rates charged by larger firms, which could reach up to $1,500.



The second partner joining Rimon is Hayk Mamajanyan, a venture capital and M&A specialist based in Los Angeles. Mamajanyan comes to Rimon from HVM Law Firm, a small firm he helped establish. His practice focuses on providing legal counsel to entrepreneurs, enterprises, high-net-worth individuals, and investors.



What

Where

Search Jobs

See also: Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn



Rimon, which currently boasts a team of approximately 200 lawyers, distinguishes itself as a “distributed” law firm, enabling its legal professionals to work from anywhere. In addition to its virtual setup, Rimon maintains physical offices across various regions including North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. This combination of a flexible remote work environment and physical presence allows Rimon to serve clients globally while providing a local touch.

Make a move towards advancing your legal career â€“ submit your resume to LawCrossing now!

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

By adding new partners, Rimon aims to expand its range of services and enhance its existing offerings in venture capital, IP, and M&A. The firm recognizes the growing importance of these practice areas in today’s legal landscape and is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its clients.



With the inclusion of David Case, Rimon gains a seasoned advisor with significant experience in cross-border IP and venture capital transactions. His specialization in assisting companies based in Japan and the United States will further strengthen Rimon’s ability to navigate complex international legal matters. Case’s expertise aligns with the firm’s strategy of providing comprehensive legal support to clients across different sectors and jurisdictions by focusing on private and public companies.



Meanwhile, Hayk Mamajanyan’s arrival bolsters Rimon’s venture capital and M&A capabilities. With his background in assisting entrepreneurs, enterprises, and high-net-worth individuals, Mamajanyan brings valuable insights into the needs and challenges faced by these clients. His experience in both transactional and advisory roles equips him to provide strategic guidance throughout the deal-making process.



Rimon’s expansion reflects its commitment to attracting top legal talent and delivering exceptional client service. By expanding its team and diversifying its areas of expertise, the firm remains agile and responsive to the changing demands of the legal industry. With its “distributed” model and global footprint, Rimon is well-positioned to continue providing innovative and effective legal solutions to clients around the world.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More