Husch Blackwell Expands Minneapolis Presence with Patterson Thuente Team

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the Twin Cities, Husch Blackwell is set to welcome an 11-lawyer team from Minneapolis-based intellectual property boutique Patterson Thuente. This expansion aligns with Husch Blackwell’s ongoing growth initiatives, especially in key markets.

Notable Additions to the Husch Blackwell Team

Partners Jaffer Ali, Daidre Burgess, and Tom Dickson from Patterson Thuente are poised to join Husch Blackwell as partners, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise. Additionally, James Patterson and David Cleveland will assume roles as counsel, while Mike Gates, Paul Haun, and Nicholas Kuhlmann are set to become senior counsel at Husch Blackwell.

Substantial Increase in Office Size

Scheduled for January 1, the integration of these legal professionals is expected to more than double the size of Husch Blackwell’s Minneapolis office, which initially opened its doors in May 2023. This strategic move underscores the firm’s commitment to strengthening its footprint in a thriving legal market.

Continued Growth Trajectory

Husch Blackwell’s expansion efforts extend beyond the Twin Cities, with over 100 lawyers added across its offices in 2023. Recent acquisitions include a four-lawyer team from Dallas fiduciary litigation boutique Norris & Weber and two lawyers from Hedrick Kring Bailey. The firm reported robust financials, with revenue reaching $555 million in the previous year, up from $476 million in 2021, according to figures from the American Lawyer.

Husch Blackwell’s Minneapolis Journey

The decision to establish an office in Minneapolis was rooted in the firm’s anticipation of sustained growth opportunities. Paul Eberle, Chief Executive of Husch Blackwell, revealed that the proximity to Patterson Thuente, located in the same building, provided an early indication of the potential for collaboration.

Patterson Thuente’s Quest for Scale

Patterson Thuente, known for its work with a diverse clientele ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, sought scalability and the ability to offer a broader range of services beyond its intellectual property practice. Tom Dickson, Managing Partner at Patterson Thuente, explained that discussions with various entities led them to Husch Blackwell, identifying the latter as an ideal fit that presented numerous opportunities.

Minneapolis: A Strategic Hub for Innovation

Minneapolis, home to the headquarters of several Fortune 500 companies and a vibrant startup ecosystem, offers a fertile ground for legal services. Catherine Hanaway, Chair of Husch Blackwell, highlighted the city’s significance: “Minneapolis is a hub for innovation in many growing industries that are of interest to us, and adding patent, licensing, trademark, and copyright capabilities enhances the value we bring to clients.”

Future Outlook and Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, Husch Blackwell envisions further growth in Minneapolis, with plans to expand its office space in the downtown area. Paul Eberle expressed optimism, stating, “I would expect in three to five years that Minneapolis could be one of our larger offices. There’s that much opportunity there.” As the legal landscape evolves, this strategic move positions Husch Blackwell for continued success and prominence in key markets.

