Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn

Morgan Lewis, a prominent U.S. law firm, has announced the addition of Khoa Do, the former leader of Winston & Strawn’s corporate practice in Northern California. This strategic move further strengthens Morgan Lewis’s presence in the region and demonstrates its commitment to expanding its capabilities.



Khoa Do has joined Morgan Lewis as a partner in the firm’s Silicon Valley office, accompanied by associate Nicholas Howe. With an extensive background in dealmaking, Do’s practice spans across various industries, including technology, life sciences, sports, and entertainment. His expertise in these sectors will undoubtedly complement Morgan Lewis’s existing strengths and enable the firm to provide comprehensive and practical advice to its clients.



Prior to joining Winston & Strawn two years ago, Khoa Do held positions at several prestigious law firms, including DLA Piper, Morrison & Foerster, Jones Day, and Greenberg Traurig. His vast experience and deep understanding of the market make him a valuable addition to Morgan Lewis. Jami McKeon, the chair of Morgan Lewis, expressed confidence in Do’s abilities, emphasizing his insight and practical advice that will benefit clients seeking capable guidance.



The departure of Khoa Do from Winston & Strawn marks a significant transition for both firms. However, Winston & Strawn declined to comment on Do’s departure, leaving room for speculation regarding his move’s circumstances. It is worth noting that Do’s decision to join Morgan Lewis coincides with a period of notable activity in the global M&A landscape.

In 2021, global M&A activity reached record-breaking levels, with announced deals surpassing $5.9 trillion in combined value, according to Refinitiv. Law firms, including Winston & Strawn, experienced increased revenue and profitability as they capitalized on the surge in dealmaking. However, recent concerns, such as rising interest rates, high inflation, and recession fears, have dampened some companies’ enthusiasm for M&A transactions. Consequently, M&A activity declined by 37% to $3.6 trillion in 2022, marking the largest year-over-year percentage decline since 2021, as reported by Refinitiv.



The shifting landscape of the M&A market underscores the challenges leading law firms face. With fewer deals being pursued and decreased transactions’ combined value, firms must adapt to the changing environment. In this context, Morgan Lewis’s strategic addition of Khoa Do takes on added significance. By bolstering their team with a highly experienced dealmaker, Morgan Lewis aims to navigate the evolving M&A landscape and continue providing exceptional legal services to its clients.



The legal industry recognizes the importance of staying agile and responsive to market dynamics. As dealmaking trends continue to fluctuate, law firms must possess the necessary expertise and resources to meet their clients’ evolving needs. Morgan Lewis’s move to expand its Silicon Valley office demonstrates its commitment to delivering comprehensive and practical advice, particularly in the technology, life sciences, sports, and entertainment sectors.



Morgan Lewis’s recruitment of Khoa Do from Winston & Strawn marks a significant development in the legal landscape of Northern California. Do’s addition to the firm’s Silicon Valley office, along with associate Nicholas Howe, enhances Morgan Lewis’s capabilities in dealmaking across various industries. As the M&A market undergoes fluctuations and challenges, Morgan Lewis reaffirms its commitment to providing clients with exceptional legal guidance and staying at the forefront of the legal industry.



