Legal News

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Morgan Lewis, a prominent U.S. law firm, has announced the addition of Khoa Do, the former leader of Winston & Strawn’s corporate practice in Northern California. This strategic move further strengthens Morgan Lewis’s presence in the region and demonstrates its commitment to expanding its capabilities.

Khoa Do has joined Morgan Lewis as a partner in the firm’s Silicon Valley office, accompanied by associate Nicholas Howe. With an extensive background in dealmaking, Do’s practice spans across various industries, including technology, life sciences, sports, and entertainment. His expertise in these sectors will undoubtedly complement Morgan Lewis’s existing strengths and enable the firm to provide comprehensive and practical advice to its clients.

Prior to joining Winston & Strawn two years ago, Khoa Do held positions at several prestigious law firms, including DLA Piper, Morrison & Foerster, Jones Day, and Greenberg Traurig. His vast experience and deep understanding of the market make him a valuable addition to Morgan Lewis. Jami McKeon, the chair of Morgan Lewis, expressed confidence in Do’s abilities, emphasizing his insight and practical advice that will benefit clients seeking capable guidance.

  
What
Where


The departure of Khoa Do from Winston & Strawn marks a significant transition for both firms. However, Winston & Strawn declined to comment on Do’s departure, leaving room for speculation regarding his move’s circumstances. It is worth noting that Do’s decision to join Morgan Lewis coincides with a period of notable activity in the global M&A landscape.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

In 2021, global M&A activity reached record-breaking levels, with announced deals surpassing $5.9 trillion in combined value, according to Refinitiv. Law firms, including Winston & Strawn, experienced increased revenue and profitability as they capitalized on the surge in dealmaking. However, recent concerns, such as rising interest rates, high inflation, and recession fears, have dampened some companies’ enthusiasm for M&A transactions. Consequently, M&A activity declined by 37% to $3.6 trillion in 2022, marking the largest year-over-year percentage decline since 2021, as reported by Refinitiv.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The shifting landscape of the M&A market underscores the challenges leading law firms face. With fewer deals being pursued and decreased transactions’ combined value, firms must adapt to the changing environment. In this context, Morgan Lewis’s strategic addition of Khoa Do takes on added significance. By bolstering their team with a highly experienced dealmaker, Morgan Lewis aims to navigate the evolving M&A landscape and continue providing exceptional legal services to its clients.

The legal industry recognizes the importance of staying agile and responsive to market dynamics. As dealmaking trends continue to fluctuate, law firms must possess the necessary expertise and resources to meet their clients’ evolving needs. Morgan Lewis’s move to expand its Silicon Valley office demonstrates its commitment to delivering comprehensive and practical advice, particularly in the technology, life sciences, sports, and entertainment sectors.



Morgan Lewis’s recruitment of Khoa Do from Winston & Strawn marks a significant development in the legal landscape of Northern California. Do’s addition to the firm’s Silicon Valley office, along with associate Nicholas Howe, enhances Morgan Lewis’s capabilities in dealmaking across various industries. As the M&A market undergoes fluctuations and challenges, Morgan Lewis reaffirms its commitment to providing clients with exceptional legal guidance and staying at the forefront of the legal industry.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Plaintiff First-party law firm is seeking a 2-5 year attorney with litigation experi...

Apply now

Experienced Litigation (Commercial) Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

This role requires at least 7-10 years of litigation experience on behalf of, or against, insurance ...

Apply now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Commercial litigation attorney needed. We seek an attorney with at least four years of practical com...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
47
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
37
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
29
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
39
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
48
Biglaw

Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
34
Legal News

Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
45
Lawyers

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
114
Biglaw

Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
147
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
37
Biglaw

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top