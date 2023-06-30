Biglaw

Consequences of Affirmative Action’s Decline on Diversity in Big Law’s Talent Pipeline
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The recent landmark ruling by the Supreme Court on affirmative action in college admissions has raised concerns about its impact on efforts to improve diversity within Big Law firms. In a decision that struck down race-based admissions policies at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, the court’s ruling could narrow the recruiting pipeline for major law firms, which traditionally recruit from a limited number of elite law schools.

Dennis Quinio, the diversity chief for global law firm Allen & Overy, expressed concern that the ruling “could negatively impact the number of students from underrepresented groups who are able to attend law schools.” This, in turn, would make it more challenging to bring diversity into law firms and the legal profession as a whole.

While some law firm leaders have stated that the Supreme Court’s decision will not affect their diversity, equity, and inclusion priorities, others worry that the recent surge of diversity initiatives following the 2020 killing of George Floyd and the subsequent reckoning may not be sustained.

  
What
Where


Find the legal job that fits your lifestyle and career goals with BCG Attorney Search.

Lauren Jackson, assistant dean of career services at Howard University’s law school, suggests that the court’s decision will now highlight the true commitment of organizations to diversity. The numbers indicate that progress has been made, as people of color accounted for 28% of law firm associates last year, up from 23% five years earlier, according to a National Association of Law Placement survey. However, these numbers significantly dwindle at the partner level, with only 11% of partners being people of color, up from 8% in 2017.

The potential loss of affirmative action may provide law firms with an excuse to backtrack on current diversity initiatives, warns Tsedale Melaku, a City University of New York professor who has studied legal industry diversity. Melaku believes the ruling creates a legal opportunity for existing inequalities to persist.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Despite the concerns, some prominent law firms have affirmed their commitment to prioritizing diversity in recruiting and retention. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Greenberg Traurig, two of the country’s 15 largest law firms, have clarified that they will continue focusing on diversity. Zakiyyah Salim-Williams, chief diversity officer at Gibson Dunn, believes that while the decision may lead to changes in how things are done, it will not alter a culture that is focused on diversity. Salim-Williams notes that clients increasingly expect outside law firms to meet ambitious diversity standards.

Nikki Lewis Simon, the chief of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Greenberg Traurig, also expressed the firm’s commitment to working with various organizations and educational institutions to support the growth of underrepresented communities in the legal profession.



The Supreme Court’s decision, which saw a split along ideological lines, concluded that race-based admission policies violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause. However, the court’s liberal wing criticized the majority opinion’s “color-blind” approach. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in a dissenting opinion, emphasized that despite the absence of formal race-linked legal barriers, race continues to significantly impact the lived experiences of Americans. She expressed concern that the ruling exacerbates rather than improves the situation.

While progress has been made since the National Association of Law Placement began measuring diversity in 1991, there is still ample room for improvement. Black lawyers, for example, accounted for less than 6% of law firm associates last year, up from just over 4% in 2017, according to the NALP. The percentage of Black partners showed a slight increase to just over 2% during the same period.

Assessing the data is crucial for law firms to honestly evaluate their progress and identify areas for improvement, according to James Gray, an expert in diversity and inclusion. By recognizing the existing disparities, law firms can actively work towards creating a more diverse and inclusive legal profession.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action in college admissions has raised concerns about the potential narrowing of the diversity pipeline for Big Law firms. The decision poses challenges to efforts aimed at improving diversity within law firms and the legal profession. While some firms remain committed to their diversity initiatives, there are concerns that the ruling may have a negative impact on sustained progress in creating a more diverse and inclusive legal industry.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-IL-Chicago

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-DE-Dover

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Real Estate Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-TX-Houston

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-PA-Reading

Pay $20 - $30 an hour Job Type Full-time Shift and Schedule Monday to Friday Mid-S...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
35
Legal News

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
60
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
47
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
40
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
40
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
51
Biglaw

Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
34
Legal News

Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
45
Lawyers

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
114
Biglaw

Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
148
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top