Dinsmore Strengthens Presence with Orlando Office Through Merger with Florida Law Firm

Dinsmore & Shohl, a distinguished U.S. law firm, has taken a strategic step towards expanding its footprint by establishing an Orlando office through a merger with local legal entity Mateer & Harbert. This collaboration marks Dinsmore’s increased presence in Florida and underscores its commitment to delivering comprehensive legal services.



With the integration of Mateer & Harbert, a local firm with deep-rooted expertise, the move brings together nineteen proficient lawyers and nearly two dozen adept business professionals under the Dinsmore umbrella. The melding of forces includes the inclusion of Tom Harbert, the managing partner of Mateer & Harbert, further reinforcing Dinsmore’s legal prowess.



Dinsmore’s expanding portfolio is now fortified with approximately 775 lawyers and a network of 30 offices spanning the United States. Notably, Dinsmore had previously opened a Tampa office in 2020, demonstrating its strategic intent to broaden its reach across key locations.



In an official joint statement, the firms expressed enthusiasm for this synergistic venture. The newly established Orlando office is deemed a strategic progression for Dinsmore, given Orlando’s vibrant economy and the presence of the esteemed University of Central Florida. The move aligns with the firm’s commitment to being strategically positioned in areas of growth and influence.

Dinsmore’s managing partner, Joshua Lorentz, shared insights into the decision-making process behind this expansion. He emphasized Orlando’s compelling potential as a pivotal business hub and reiterated the firm’s objective to cater to clients in proximity to thriving economic centers and renowned educational institutions.



This Orlando expansion is merely a precursor to Dinsmore’s ambitious plans. Lorentz alluded to an imminent expansion into another city within the next few weeks, facilitated by yet another strategic merger with a legal counterpart. While details of this next move remain confidential, it underscores Dinsmore’s proactive approach to growth and adaptation in a dynamic legal landscape.



Interestingly, the merger with Mateer & Harbert comes in the wake of a broader trend in the legal industry. Dinsmore is the fourth U.S. law firm in a single week to announce an expansion through a merger with a smaller entity. The legal sector’s landscape is witnessing rapid transformations, with firms seeking synergies to enhance their capabilities and better serve their clients.

Preceding Dinsmore’s move, Clark Hill, another prominent law firm, revealed its absorption of Barton Klugman & Oetting, a Los Angeles-based entity. The same week saw additional mergers â€” Saul Ewing’s incorporation of Freeman Freeman & Smiley to open two offices in Southern California, and virtual law firm Scale’s collaboration with Creedon, a boutique Texas intellectual property firm.



In this era of legal industry evolution, such mergers are a testament to the adaptability and strategic acumen of law firms, aiming to fortify their competencies and market presence. Dinsmore’s merger with Mateer & Harbert, its plans for further expansion, and the parallel moves by other firms collectively underline the dynamic nature of legal services and the drive to deliver comprehensive, well-rounded counsel to clients across diverse domains.



