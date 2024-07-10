Weil, Gotshal & Manges Expands to California

U.S. law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges announced on Tuesday the opening of new offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco. This expansion is marked by the recruitment of two notable private equity dealmakers from rival firm Latham & Watkins.

New Leadership in Los Angeles and San Francisco

Tana Ryan has been appointed as the managing partner of the new Los Angeles office. Concurrently, Navneeta Rekhi will join as a partner in the San Francisco office. This strategic move is seen as a significant step in Weil’s growth and development in the region.

Strategic Expansion and Growth

Kyle Krpata, co-chair of Weil’s U.S. private equity group, emphasized that this expansion will stimulate growth in related areas such as tax, finance, and executive compensation. This aligns with the firm’s broader strategy to enhance its services and client base.

High-Profile Deals and Expertise

Rekhi brings notable experience to Weil, having co-led the team at Latham that advised Arcline Investment Management on its $1.29 billion acquisition of aerospace parts maker Kaman Corp earlier this year. Kaman’s clients include major entities like the U.S. military, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and RTX.

Ryan and Rekhi also collaborated on advising private equity firm H.I.G. Capital in its acquisition of Ascent Global Logistics in 2023. This combined expertise is expected to add significant value to Weil’s operations.

Client Overlap and New Relationships

Krpata noted that there is some overlap between Weil’s existing clients and those of Ryan and Rekhi. He expressed excitement about the new private equity sponsor relationships that Ryan and Rekhi will bring to Weil from day one.

Weil’s Global Presence and Recent Moves

Weil, founded in New York and boasting a team of 1,100 lawyers, has had a presence in Silicon Valley since 1991. The firm also maintains offices in Belgium, China, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Consolidation in Asia

Weil’s expansion in the U.S. West Coast comes just four months after the firm considered closing its Shanghai office, having shut down its Beijing office last year. A firm spokesperson mentioned that Weil has consolidated its Asia operations through the Hong Kong office. The status of the Shanghai office remains unclear, as it is still listed on the firm’s website.

