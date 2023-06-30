Lawyers

Former Judge Accepts Disbarment for Alleged Theft from Tuskegee Airman
Retired Judge Patricia Manila Martin of Cook County, Illinois, has recently submitted a request to the Illinois Supreme Court, urging them to remove her from the attorney rolls. This comes in response to an ethics complaint lodged against her, alleging that she misappropriated over $246,000 from a Tuskegee Airman who was previously married to her aunt.

According to a statement of facts filed with Martin’s motion for consent disbarment on June 26, she began embezzling funds from the veteran after he relocated to a residential elder care facility. The victim in question was identified as Oscar Lawton Wilkerson Jr.

News outlets such as the Legal Profession Blog, the Chicago Sun-Times, and the Chicago Tribune have covered this ongoing case extensively. As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Wilkerson was among the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen, an esteemed African American aviation combat unit that operated during World War II. Although Wilkerson served as a bomber pilot, he did not engage in active combat since the war concluded prior to the activation of bomber pilots.

  
Sadly, Wilkerson passed away in February at the age of 96, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

In an affidavit accompanying her motion for consent disbarment, Martin acknowledged that a hearing would be necessary to establish the veracity of the “facts and conclusions of misconduct” cited in the ethics complaint.

According to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, a physician who was a friend of Wilkerson’s had reached out to Martin in November 2020, seeking her assistance in managing Wilkerson’s financial affairs. Subsequently, Wilkerson moved into the elder care facility the following month.

The allegations against Martin include the diversion of Wilkerson’s funds towards cryptocurrency investments and personal bill payments.



Martin previously held the position of presiding judge in Cook County’s child protection division, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding her actions.

During a court hearing on Thursday, prosecutors expressed their intention to file a criminal contempt charge against Martin due to her failure to participate in a civil case against her and her violation of court orders related to financial transactions.

The case has sparked significant attention, shedding light on the ethical responsibilities and trust placed upon legal professionals. The Illinois Supreme Court will review Martin’s request for disbarment, considering the gravity of the accusations leveled against her.

The alleged misappropriation of funds from a respected Tuskegee Airman, coupled with the breach of court orders, underscores the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity within the legal profession. The outcome of this case will not only impact Martin’s career but also serve as a reminder of the consequences of professional misconduct.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the public awaits further updates on the actions taken by the Illinois Supreme Court and the potential criminal charges Martin may face. The resolution of this case will have far-reaching implications, not only for the individuals involved but also for the broader legal community as it seeks to uphold the principles of justice and accountability.

