Former Top Federal Prosecutor in Southern District of California Joins Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Randy Grossman, who previously served as the top federal prosecutor in the Southern District of California, has joined U.S. law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Grossman to Lead New San Diego Office

Grossman will take charge of a new Manatt office in San Diego, which adds to the firm’s network of 11 U.S. locations, including six in California. The office will focus on trial, white-collar, and investigations work.

Grossman’s Notable Prosecutions

During his time as federal prosecutor, Grossman oversaw numerous high-profile cases, including the prosecution of six individuals involved in a drug-running scheme that utilized a sophisticated “narco-tunnel” under the U.S.-Mexico border.

Grossman’s Choice of Manatt

Grossman cited Manatt’s unique approach to legal and consulting services as a key factor in his decision to join the firm. Manatt describes itself as a professional services firm that provides integrated legal and consulting solutions.

Donna Wilson to Co-Reside in New San Diego Location

Manatt CEO and managing partner Donna Wilson will co-reside in the new San Diego location alongside other California-based Manatt partners and professionals.

Grossman’s Legal Background

Before joining Manatt, Grossman practiced law at Jones Day, McKenna Long & Aldridge (which merged with Dentons in 2015), and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

