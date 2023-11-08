Former Top Federal Prosecutor in Southern District of California Joins Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Randy Grossman, who previously served as the top federal prosecutor in the Southern District of California, has joined U.S. law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, the firm announced on Tuesday.
Grossman to Lead New San Diego Office
Grossman will take charge of a new Manatt office in San Diego, which adds to the firm’s network of 11 U.S. locations, including six in California. The office will focus on trial, white-collar, and investigations work.
Grossman’s Notable Prosecutions
During his time as federal prosecutor, Grossman oversaw numerous high-profile cases, including the prosecution of six individuals involved in a drug-running scheme that utilized a sophisticated “narco-tunnel” under the U.S.-Mexico border.
Grossman’s Choice of Manatt
Grossman cited Manatt’s unique approach to legal and consulting services as a key factor in his decision to join the firm. Manatt describes itself as a professional services firm that provides integrated legal and consulting solutions.
Donna Wilson to Co-Reside in New San Diego Location
Manatt CEO and managing partner Donna Wilson will co-reside in the new San Diego location alongside other California-based Manatt partners and professionals.
Grossman’s Legal Background
Before joining Manatt, Grossman practiced law at Jones Day, McKenna Long & Aldridge (which merged with Dentons in 2015), and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.
