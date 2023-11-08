Stroock and Stroock and Lavan Partner Howard Lavin Joins Thompson Coburn Amidst Stroock’s Wind-Down



Longtime Stroock & Stroock & Lavan partner Howard Lavin is embarking on a new chapter in his legal career as he joins Thompson Coburn, marking a significant development during the wind-down of his former firm, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan. This change follows Stroock’s recent decision to dissolve its business and terminate numerous employees.

Partners Vote to Dissolve Stroock: The End of an Era

In a significant and rather sad turn of events, partners at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan voted in late October to dissolve the firm. This decision came after months of partner departures and unsuccessful merger negotiations with prominent firms, such as Nixon Peabody and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw & Pittman. On November 1, Stroock filed a “Warn Act” notice with the New York Labor Department, announcing its intention to release 138 employees by January 30, 2024, underscoring the magnitude of the firm’s wind-down.

Howard Lavin’s Stroock Legacy: A 40-Year Journey

Howard Lavin, a legal luminary with a remarkable four-decade tenure at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, is making a significant shift in his career. Throughout his distinguished career, Lavin specialized in labor and employment matters, providing invaluable counsel on various local, state, and federal employment laws and related issues. His expertise and dedication have earned him a stellar reputation in the legal community.

A Roster of Notable Clients: A Testament to Lavin’s Skill

Lavin’s impressive clientele includes several prominent organizations such as Monarch Alternative Capital, Highline Management Inc., Financial Decisions, the New York Jockey Injury Compensation Fund, Axpo U.S. LLC, and the New York Compensation Insurance Rating Board. His contributions to these clients have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in their success.

A New Beginning at Thompson Coburn: Expanding the East Coast Footprint

Howard Lavin officially commences his role at Thompson Coburn on November 8, signifying a significant move during this period of change. Thompson Coburn, a St. Louis-based firm, has pursued Lavin for some time. Firm chair Roman Wuller expressed his enthusiasm, stating that Lavin is the “keystone for expanding our labor and employment services on the East Coast,” in response to growing client demands, particularly in New York City. Chris Hohn, leader of the litigation department, is set to assume the firm’s top position in August 2024.

Thompson Coburn’s Strategic Expansion in New York: A Privileged Opportunity

Thompson Coburn initiated its presence in New York in 2021 by acquiring the 44-lawyer firm Hahn & Hessen. The firm remains committed to extending its reach in the dynamic legal landscape of New York City. Howard Lavin shared his excitement about joining Thompson Coburn during this period of significant growth in New York, highlighting the privilege of being part of this exciting phase.

In conclusion, Howard Lavin’s transition to Thompson Coburn marks a pivotal moment in his illustrious career, as he embarks on a new professional journey. At the same time, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan enter a phase of wind-down and transformation.

