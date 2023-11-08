Wayne State University Receives $30 Million Grant for Law School Expansion

Wayne State University’s law school is receiving a $30 million grant to build a new facility that will provide students with modern facilities and allow the law school to expand its community engagement programs.
Wayne State University’s Law School to Receive Major Capital Upgrade
Wayne State University’s law school is set for a major expansion thanks to a $30 million grant from the Michigan legislature. This investment will allow the law school to build a new facility providing students with modern classrooms, laboratories, and research facilities.
The current law school facilities were built in 1966 and are outdated and inadequate to meet the needs of the law school’s growing student body. The new facility will address these challenges and create a space conducive to learning and innovation.
“This grant is a game-changer for our law school,” said Kimberly Andrews Espy, president of Wayne State University. “It will allow us to provide our students with the best possible education and prepare them for success in the legal profession.”
The new facility will also include space for the law school’s many public-facing clinics, which provide legal services to members of the Detroit community. This will allow the law school to continue its mission of serving the community and positively impacting the lives of Detroiters.
“This new facility will be a hub for legal innovation and community engagement,” said Richard Bierschbach, dean of Wayne Law. “It will enable our students to gain real-world experience while helping to address the legal challenges faced by our community.”
The construction of the new law school facility is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2026. The project will create hundreds of jobs and boost the local economy.
