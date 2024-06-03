Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role

Return to Private Practice

Marc Krickbaum, previously U.S. Deputy Special Counsel under Robert Hur’s investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, has rejoined the U.S. law firm Winston & Strawn. The firm announced on Monday that Krickbaum will be a partner at their Chicago office.

Background and Previous Tenure

Krickbaum, appointed as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa by former President Donald Trump, originally joined Winston & Strawn in 2021 after serving in government roles for 13 years. His return to the firm marks a continuation of his legal career in private practice, a move he always intended.

Involvement in Biden Investigation

In January 2023, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland selected Robert Hur to lead an investigation into whether President Biden mishandled sensitive documents. From Biden’s vice-presidential tenure, these documents were found at his Delaware home and a Washington think tank. Krickbaum joined Hur’s team shortly after the investigation began, influenced by his trust in Hur, a former U.S. Attorney in Maryland.

Outcome of the Investigation

After a 15-month investigation, Hur’s February report concluded without criminal charges against President Biden. The report cited Biden’s cooperation and the improbability of securing a conviction, describing him as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” This characterization received significant backlash from the White House and some congressional Democrats, who deemed the mention of Biden’s memory as inappropriate.

Krickbaum’s Reflections

Krickbaum expressed pride in his contributions to the special counsel’s office but refrained from commenting on the report’s criticisms. “The work really speaks for itself,” he stated, underscoring his satisfaction with the investigation’s integrity and outcome.

