Legal News

Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Return to Private Practice

Marc Krickbaum, previously U.S. Deputy Special Counsel under Robert Hur’s investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, has rejoined the U.S. law firm Winston & Strawn. The firm announced on Monday that Krickbaum will be a partner at their Chicago office.

Background and Previous Tenure

  
What
Where


Krickbaum, appointed as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa by former President Donald Trump, originally joined Winston & Strawn in 2021 after serving in government roles for 13 years. His return to the firm marks a continuation of his legal career in private practice, a move he always intended.

Involvement in Biden Investigation

In January 2023, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland selected Robert Hur to lead an investigation into whether President Biden mishandled sensitive documents. From Biden’s vice-presidential tenure, these documents were found at his Delaware home and a Washington think tank. Krickbaum joined Hur’s team shortly after the investigation began, influenced by his trust in Hur, a former U.S. Attorney in Maryland.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Outcome of the Investigation

After a 15-month investigation, Hur’s February report concluded without criminal charges against President Biden. The report cited Biden’s cooperation and the improbability of securing a conviction, describing him as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” This characterization received significant backlash from the White House and some congressional Democrats, who deemed the mention of Biden’s memory as inappropriate.



Krickbaum’s Reflections

Krickbaum expressed pride in his contributions to the special counsel’s office but refrained from commenting on the report’s criticisms. “The work really speaks for itself,” he stated, underscoring his satisfaction with the investigation’s integrity and outcome.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Breaking News

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Law Students

Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Legal News

Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Legal News

Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Legal News

Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
Lawyers

Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Legal News

WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Legal News

Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Law Students

Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review
Breaking News

Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review

Legal Career Resources

May 3, 2024 Law Firm Hiring and Expansion

Expansion of von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in Milwaukee New Additions: Steven R. Beckham and Alexandra N. Don join the Litigation & Risk Management Practice Group and the Real Estate Section, respectively. Expertise: Beckham specializes in commercial and business litigation, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top