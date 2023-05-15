Unparalleled Litigation and Appellate Capabilities: Manatt Leads the Way as a Legal Industry Pioneer

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, has announced the addition of Partners Joan A. Lukey and Martin (Marty) F. Murphy to its Trial, White Collar and Investigations practice in Boston. The two trial lawyers bring unmatched trial and appellate experience to Manatt’s national, cross-industry litigation team, having extensively represented high-profile clients in some of the most sophisticated and industry-defining cases of the past decade involving health care, life sciences, higher education, entertainment, securities, white collar, and employment, among others.

Manatt has been one of the most respected law firms in the U.S. for more than 50 years, offering integrated legal, regulatory, advocacy, and public policy services. Manatt has served Fortune 500 and global companies, venture-backed entrepreneurs, start-ups, emerging growth and public companies, government agencies, and non-profit organizations. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco, New York City, Washington D.C., and Boston.

Joan A. Lukey has more than three decades of experience representing clients in high-impact commercial litigation and has established herself as a go-to trial lawyer for individuals and major corporations in Boston and across the country. Lukey has also represented clients in various personal injury, employment, and First Amendment matters. She has tried more than 100 cases to jury verdict, myriad bench trials, and arbitrations in all aspects of business disputes and has argued approximately 60 federal and state appeals.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Martin (Marty) F. Murphy is a trusted negotiator, advocate, and counselor both inside and outside the courtroom. A former federal and state prosecutor, Murphy represents senior corporate directors, companies, higher education institutions, and other non-profit organizations in civil litigation, criminal investigations, and regulatory proceedings. He has tried more than 40 cases to completion before state and federal courts and arbitration panels and has also argued more than a dozen appeals before the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, and the Massachusetts Appeals Court.

Maximize your job prospects and submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

Adding Lukey and Murphy to the Boston office will help Manatt enhance its national litigation and appellate capabilities. This move is part of the firm’s ongoing efforts to deepen its bench of legal talent and expertise in Boston and across the country. Manatt has a reputation for handling high-stakes cases for its clients, and its trial lawyers have secured favorable outcomes in some of the most significant cases in recent history.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Donna L. Wilson, Manatt’s CEO and Managing Partner stated, “Joan and Marty are two incredibly respected and well-known lawyers throughout the complex civil, commercial, and criminal litigation landscapes, both in Boston and nationwide. Their impressive industry experience litigating and trying highly publicized cases and resolving sensitive matters quickly and discreetly makes them invaluable additions to our already exceptional trial powerhouse team. We pride ourselves on the depth of our trial successes, and Joan and Marty are unparalleled first-chair trial lawyers with an affinity for collaboration and teamwork, which are hallmarks of Manatt.”

Lukey and Murphy regularly serve in leadership roles for associations and foundations aimed at legal excellence in Boston and across the nation. Both are active members of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Lukey has served as the first woman to be elected president and is also currently president of the American College of Trial Lawyers Foundation. Additionally, they have each served as president of the Boston Bar Association. Further, Murphy currently serves as trustee of the Massachusetts American Civil Liberties Foundation, and Lukey is an elected fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers as well as chair of the Dean’s Advisory Board at Boston College Law School.

Due to their countless contributions to the legal industry and impressive client work, Lukey and Murphy are regularly recognized and honored by prestigious legal publications and organizations. Lukey has been consistently ranked as a leading trial lawyer by Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America, and Benchmark Litigation, among others. She has also received numerous accolades for her exceptional legal skills and leadership, including being named a “Top Woman of Law” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Murphy, too, has been recognized as a top litigator by Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America, and Super Lawyers, among others. He has received awards for his outstanding trial advocacy and has been praised for his strategic approach to complex legal matters.

With the addition of Lukey and Murphy, Manatt’s Trial, White Collar, and Investigations practice in Boston is positioned to provide unparalleled legal representation and strategic counsel to clients across a wide range of industries. Their extensive experience in high-profile cases and their commitment to excellence align perfectly with Manatt’s reputation for delivering exceptional results. As a multidisciplinary firm, Manatt continues to expand its capabilities and offer integrated solutions that address the complex legal challenges faced by its diverse client base.

As Manatt’s CEO and Managing Partner, Donna L. Wilson, emphasized, the firm takes great pride in the depth of its trial successes, and the addition of Lukey and Murphy further strengthens their trial powerhouse team. Their collaborative approach and dedication to achieving favorable outcomes will undoubtedly benefit clients seeking effective legal representation.

With Manatt’s longstanding history of serving Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and non-profit organizations, the firm remains committed to delivering innovative legal, regulatory, advocacy, and public policy services. Through its offices in major cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and now Boston, Manatt continues to build upon its legacy as one of the country’s most respected and trusted law firms.

The impressive credentials, expertise, and industry recognition of Joan A. Lukey and Martin (Marty) F. Murphy make their addition to Manatt a significant milestone. Their arrival fortifies Manatt’s position as a trial and appellate practice leader, ensuring the firm’s ability to provide exceptional legal services to clients navigating complex legal challenges.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More