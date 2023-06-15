Biglaw

Baker McKenzie Expands Latin America Deal Practice with Addition of Paul Hastings Team
On Tuesday, Baker McKenzie, a prominent international law firm, announced its successful recruitment of a team of experienced capital markets and finance lawyers from Paul Hastings. This skilled team specializes in advising on deals with a Latin America focus, further strengthening Baker McKenzie’s capabilities in the region.

The newly acquired team, based in New York, includes esteemed partner Michael Fitzgerald, who previously served as the chair of the Latin America practice group at Paul Hastings. Joining him are partners Arturo Carrillo and Joy Gallup, both of whom bring extensive expertise in capital markets and finance matters. Pedro Reyes, formerly of counsel at Paul Hastings, has also joined Baker McKenzie as a partner, further augmenting the firm’s legal talent. Several associates have joined the team, enhancing its capabilities even further.

Baker McKenzie, a Chicago-founded global law firm with a staggering total of over 6,500 lawyers, takes great pride in its expansive network of deal lawyers spanning 44 jurisdictions worldwide. With over 2,500 deal lawyers, the firm is well-equipped to handle a diverse range of transactions, including those in Latin America.

  
The firm underscored its strong presence and longstanding commitment to Latin America. Colin Murray, the CEO of Baker McKenzie North America, highlighted the firm’s historical significance, stating that it was the first global law firm to establish a presence in the region. Almost seven decades ago, Baker McKenzie opened an office in Venezuela, laying the foundation for its enduring engagement with Latin America.

The team of transactional lawyers from Paul Hastings brings deep expertise in various areas, including equity and debt offerings, financings, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring matters. Baker McKenzie emphasized the importance of these legal aspects in facilitating successful deals and transactions in the Latin American market.

As of now, there has been no official comment from Paul Hastings regarding the departure of this group of lawyers. In March, the firm had bolstered its Latin America-focused securities and capital markets practice by welcoming Grissel Mercado, a highly regarded partner, from Shearman & Sterling in New York. The addition of Mercado further showcased Paul Hastings’ commitment to expanding its capabilities in the region.

Baker McKenzie’s recent acquisition of the capital markets and finance team from Paul Hastings demonstrates its commitment to strengthening its Latin America-focused deal practice. By bringing in highly skilled professionals with extensive experience in the region, Baker McKenzie aims to better serve its clients’ needs and navigate the complexities of the Latin American business landscape.



The firm’s expanded team is well-positioned to offer comprehensive legal advice and support to clients engaged in equity and debt offerings, financings, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring matters across Latin America. With its vast global network and deep understanding of the region’s legal and business dynamics, Baker McKenzie is poised to significantly impact the Latin American deal market.

