Biglaw

Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, a global law firm, has recently announced the addition of two highly experienced antitrust litigators to its team, reflecting the ongoing trend of major firms expanding their antitrust practices. The firm has welcomed Heather Lamberg, formerly of Winston & Strawn, who will be based in Freshfields’ Washington, D.C. office. Additionally, Justina Sessions, formerly associated with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Silicon Valley, has joined the team.

Heather Lamberg brings a wealth of experience representing prominent clients such as Zillow Group Inc, the North American Soccer League, and Englewood Hospital. Lamberg expressed her attraction to Freshfields due in part to her existing friendship with partner Eric Mahr, who joined the firm in 2018 after serving as the director of litigation in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. She also mentioned the firm’s impressive track record in litigation and its success in handling merger trials against both the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Justina Sessions, known for her work with clients including Qualcomm Inc, Google LLC, and Lucasfilm Ltd, emphasized the increasing aggressiveness of U.S. enforcement agencies and their growing coordination of antitrust efforts with foreign governments.

  
What
Where


Following Sessions’ departure, a spokesperson for Wilson Sonsini expressed gratitude for her contributions and extended their best wishes. Winston & Strawn declined to comment on Lamberg’s departure.

Start your legal job search with the experts at BCG Attorney Search.

The surge in antitrust work worldwide has prompted numerous law firms to augment their teams with additional partners since the beginning of the year. Notable firms such as Dechert, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance, White & Case, and Milbank have made strategic hires in response to the rising demand.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Under the Biden Administration, both the Department of Justice and the FTC have intensified their efforts to challenge mergers. The FTC is actively opposing Microsoft Corp’s $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard Inc.

Thomas Janssens, the global head of Freshfields’ antitrust practice, acknowledged the growing prominence of antitrust enforcement, describing it as a “top-of-mind threat” for clients.



Freshfields, originally founded in London, has approximately 350 U.S.-qualified attorneys. In the early weeks of June, the firm has focused on expanding its U.S. attorney roster. In addition to the recent antitrust hires, Freshfields also announced the recruitment of a four-partner team specializing in crisis and regulatory risk management and cybersecurity from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Furthermore, the firm added former Weil, Gotshal & Manges partner Damian Ridealgh to its U.S. finance practice in New York and former Perkins Coie partner David Sewell to its U.S. global transactions practice.

Freshfields’ strategic moves highlight the firm’s commitment to strengthening its capabilities and delivering exceptional legal services to clients in an increasingly complex and competitive legal landscape. With the addition of accomplished antitrust litigators and other notable partners, Freshfields aims to solidify its position as a leading force in the legal industry.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Receptionist

USA-FL-Doral

We are looking for a versatile bilingual legal receptionist to run our reception department. In this...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-North Atlanta

Associate Attorney (Litigation) Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-MD-Bel Air

Job details Salary $43,060 - $46,199 a year Job Type Full-time Qualifications ...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking an experienced Personal Injury Trial Attorney in South Florida. Must ha...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks an experienced junior associate attorney. The candidate wil...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
21
Breaking News

Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
66
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
31
Law Students

CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
Diverse Students Get Valuable Externship Opportunity at Wilmington Law Firm
23
Biglaw

Diverse Students Get Valuable Externship Opportunity at Wilmington Law Firm
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
33
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
50
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
30
Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
29
Biglaw

Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
21
Legal News

Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
113
Breaking News

Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top