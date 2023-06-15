Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, a global law firm, has recently announced the addition of two highly experienced antitrust litigators to its team, reflecting the ongoing trend of major firms expanding their antitrust practices. The firm has welcomed Heather Lamberg, formerly of Winston & Strawn, who will be based in Freshfields’ Washington, D.C. office. Additionally, Justina Sessions, formerly associated with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Silicon Valley, has joined the team.



Heather Lamberg brings a wealth of experience representing prominent clients such as Zillow Group Inc, the North American Soccer League, and Englewood Hospital. Lamberg expressed her attraction to Freshfields due in part to her existing friendship with partner Eric Mahr, who joined the firm in 2018 after serving as the director of litigation in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. She also mentioned the firm’s impressive track record in litigation and its success in handling merger trials against both the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).



Justina Sessions, known for her work with clients including Qualcomm Inc, Google LLC, and Lucasfilm Ltd, emphasized the increasing aggressiveness of U.S. enforcement agencies and their growing coordination of antitrust efforts with foreign governments.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Following Sessions’ departure, a spokesperson for Wilson Sonsini expressed gratitude for her contributions and extended their best wishes. Winston & Strawn declined to comment on Lamberg’s departure.

Start your legal job search with the experts at BCG Attorney Search.

The surge in antitrust work worldwide has prompted numerous law firms to augment their teams with additional partners since the beginning of the year. Notable firms such as Dechert, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance, White & Case, and Milbank have made strategic hires in response to the rising demand.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Under the Biden Administration, both the Department of Justice and the FTC have intensified their efforts to challenge mergers. The FTC is actively opposing Microsoft Corp’s $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard Inc.



Thomas Janssens, the global head of Freshfields’ antitrust practice, acknowledged the growing prominence of antitrust enforcement, describing it as a “top-of-mind threat” for clients.



Freshfields, originally founded in London, has approximately 350 U.S.-qualified attorneys. In the early weeks of June, the firm has focused on expanding its U.S. attorney roster. In addition to the recent antitrust hires, Freshfields also announced the recruitment of a four-partner team specializing in crisis and regulatory risk management and cybersecurity from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Furthermore, the firm added former Weil, Gotshal & Manges partner Damian Ridealgh to its U.S. finance practice in New York and former Perkins Coie partner David Sewell to its U.S. global transactions practice.



Freshfields’ strategic moves highlight the firm’s commitment to strengthening its capabilities and delivering exceptional legal services to clients in an increasingly complex and competitive legal landscape. With the addition of accomplished antitrust litigators and other notable partners, Freshfields aims to solidify its position as a leading force in the legal industry.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More