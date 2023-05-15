Breaking News

Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Baker McKenzie, a prominent law firm based in New York, has decided to sever ties with former Fox News star Tucker Carlson in light of a conflict of interest allegation raised by a former producer. The producer, Abby Grossberg, who served as the head of booking for Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show, filed a gender discrimination civil suit, accusing Fox officials, including Carlson, of fostering a misogynistic work environment.

The conflict of interest arose due to Baker McKenzie’s dual representation of Fox and Carlson. This dual representation became problematic when Fox fired Carlson, leading to fraud and breach of contract allegations. Grossberg’s attorney, Parisis Filippatos, argued to US District Court Judge Jesse Furman that Baker McKenzie’s representation of both parties presented an evident conflict.

To address the conflict, Baker McKenzie’s New York-based partner, Paul Evans, wrote a letter to Judge Furman on Friday, stating that Tucker Carlson would seek separate counsel to handle the matter. Evans confirmed that Carlson would be represented by other legal counsel, effectively resolving the conflict raised by Grossberg’s attorney. Evans also disagreed with the merits of the issues presented in the May 9, 2023 letter from the plaintiff’s counsel.

  
What
Where


With Baker McKenzie no longer representing Tucker Carlson in the case, the concerns and conflicts raised in Grossberg’s attorney’s letter were considered moot, as stated by Evans in his communication with Judge Furman. Consequently, the status conference scheduled for May 12 to discuss the matter was rendered unnecessary and subsequently canceled.

Connect with qualified, experienced attorneys by submitting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

This development marks a significant turn in the ongoing legal battle surrounding allegations of gender discrimination at Fox and the specific claims made against Tucker Carlson. Abby Grossberg’s civil suit accuses Fox and its officials of fostering a hostile work environment that perpetuated misogyny. By choosing to drop Carlson as a client, Baker McKenzie has distanced itself from the controversy and has taken a step to avoid any potential conflicts arising from its representation.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The decision to part ways with a high-profile client like Tucker Carlson underscores the importance of ethical considerations and conflicts of interest within the legal profession. While Baker McKenzie does not concede that the issues raised in Grossberg’s attorney’s letter hold merit, the firm’s actions demonstrate its commitment to addressing conflicts and ensuring the integrity of its legal representation.

As the case progresses, Tucker Carlson will now be represented by separate counsel, a move aimed at upholding legal ethics and avoiding any perceived conflicts arising from Baker McKenzie’s prior representation of both Carlson and Fox. This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing litigation, and how the case will unfold with Carlson’s new legal representation remains to be seen.



In conclusion, Baker McKenzie’s decision to drop Tucker Carlson as a client in response to a conflict of interest allegation raised by a former producer highlights the firm’s commitment to ethical considerations. By resolving the conflict and allowing Carlson to seek separate legal representation, the law firm aims to ensure the integrity of its representation and distance itself from potential conflicts arising from the ongoing gender discrimination lawsuit against Fox News. The developments in this case further emphasize the importance of addressing conflicts of interest within the legal profession to maintain transparency and uphold ethical standards.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-Harker Heights

Growing Harker Heights based boutique law firm is currently seeking an associate attorney to join ou...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
311
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
122
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
70
Biglaw

Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
155
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
96
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
86
Biglaw

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
137
Law Students

California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
65
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
135
Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise
61
Biglaw

Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top