Leading Firm Raises Associate Starting Salaries to $250,000, Setting New Industry Standard

During a challenging period for the legal sector, characterized by layoffs and deferrals due to the struggling tech industry and declining corporate demand, one boutique firm is seizing the opportunity to stand out. Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors, the successor firm to Bickel & Brewer, is making headlines with its generous compensation structure and ambitious hiring strategy.
For years, Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors has been known for paying salaries at or above market rates. In 2022, the firm joined the associate salary wars and surpassed its competitors by implementing a $235,000 salary scale. The firm is taking it a step further, offering entry-level associates an eye-popping starting salary of $250,000.
Partner Matthew Davis shared the firm’s intentions, stating, “The idea is to expand the Dallas office and really push to grow the associate headcount. Our intent is to train them and have them stay at the firm through partnership. We plan to be very aggressive in recruiting.” Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors aims to raise its profile in the legal market and attract top talent, not only through lateral partner hires but also by emphasizing the recruitment of strong associates.
In a recent interview with Texas Lawyer, Davis explained that the firm’s decision to raise the starting salary from $235,000 to $250,000 is a strategic move to differentiate itself in the market. “It’s our view we want to reset the bar, and we believe that makes us the highest in Texas,” he asserted confidently.
The firm’s commitment to generous compensation extends beyond first-year associates. Third-year associates reportedly earn over $300,000, while fourth- and fifth-years enjoy salaries exceeding $400,000. This level of compensation is undoubtedly attractive and serves as a testament to Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors’ dedication to rewarding talent and fostering long-term loyalty.
The firm’s announcement has drawn accolades, and rightly so. In an industry grappling with uncertainty, the willingness to offer substantial salaries is a notable differentiator. By doing so, Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors aims to bolster its headcount and attract exceptional legal professionals who can contribute to the firm’s growth and success.
With its sights set on expansion, the firm’s ambitious approach to hiring demonstrates a commitment to building a robust team capable of meeting client needs effectively. While lateral partner hires are not ruled out, Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors prioritizes attracting strong associates to achieve its growth objectives. The firm recognizes the importance of establishing its presence in the legal market and actively seeks to make its intentions known.
As the legal landscape evolves, firms face various challenges in navigating the shifting dynamics of client demands and market conditions. Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors’ decision to increase starting salaries and set a new benchmark is a strategic move to position itself as an industry leader, signaling its commitment to attracting top talent and providing a rewarding career path.
Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors’ bold hiring plan and impressive compensation scheme have generated considerable attention within the legal community. By offering an enticing starting salary of $250,000 and generous compensation at all levels, the firm aims to expand its Dallas office and strengthen its associate headcount. Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors aims to solidify its reputation as a premier legal destination, attract exceptional legal professionals, and ultimately thrive in a competitive market through this strategic approach.