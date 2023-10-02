Baker McKenzie Welcomes Colleen Baime to Strengthen its Chicago Roots

Expanding Commercial Litigation Practice with a Top-Tier Addition

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the vibrant legal landscape of Chicago, Baker McKenzie, the fourth-largest law firm in the United States by revenue, is proud to announce the arrival of Colleen Baime. Baime, formerly the head of McDermott’s litigation practice in Chicago, joins Baker McKenzie with a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in the field of law.

Colleen Baime: A Litigation Powerhouse

As a seasoned partner at McDermott, Colleen Baime has represented prominent clients such as Honeywell International Inc., Allstate Corp., and S&S Activewear LLC. Her remarkable career has seen her try over a dozen cases to verdict, showcasing her exceptional litigation skills. With her appointment at Baker McKenzie, Baime is set to bring her expertise to a new stage in her career.

An Easy Choice for Expansion

Baker McKenzie, headquartered in Chicago, recognized the need for expansion in its commercial litigation practice and set its sights on Baime for this critical role. In an interview, Baime shared her enthusiasm for this new opportunity, stating, “I’ve just been impressed time and time again, which made the move sort of an easy choice to step up to the plate and explore a new opportunity.”

Baker McKenzie’s Notable Growth

Baker McKenzie made significant strides in the legal industry, amassing a remarkable $3.3 billion revenue during fiscal 2022. According to American Lawyer’s annual rankings, this impressive financial performance solidified its position as the fourth-largest law firm in the United States by revenue, trailing only behind Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, and DLA Piper.

Strategic Focus on Chicago

With a keen focus on strategic growth in its hometown of Chicago, Baker McKenzie sees Colleen Baime as the perfect addition to its team. David Malliband, the managing partner of Baker McKenzie’s Chicago office, expressed his confidence in Baime, stating, “Baime is the perfect addition to our team.”

A Multifaceted Practice

While Baime will be based in Chicago, she will also extend her legal expertise to California, where she holds licensure. Her practice is characterized by its multifaceted nature, as she advises clients on complex litigation matters. These encompass contract disputes, product liability, civil conspiracy, fraud, misrepresentation, securities litigation, environmental claims, and general commercial litigation.

In welcoming Colleen Baime, Baker McKenzie looks forward to an era of continued growth, strengthened legal capabilities, and an even more robust presence in the Chicago legal landscape. Baime’s impressive credentials and proven track record make her a valuable addition to the firm’s mission of delivering top-notch legal services to clients.

