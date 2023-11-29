Breaking News

Legal Giants Respond to Market Dynamics: Paul Weiss and Baker McKenzie Announce Associate Salary Hikes
In a resounding echo of recent industry trends, Paul Weiss has joined the ranks of elite law firms boosting associate compensation. The announcement, which follows the lead of four other significant players this month, reflects a growing response to market dynamics and increased competition for legal talent.

Paul Weiss Raises the Bar: A Dual Approach to Compensation

Under Chairman Brad Karp’s leadership, Paul Weiss has rolled out a significant overhaul of its associate compensation structure. The new salary range for the firm’s most senior associates now tops at an impressive $435,000. In tandem with this, associates can anticipate year-end bonuses amounting to $115,000, aligning with the recently revised scale set by Cravath.

A Generous Gesture: Discretionary Bonuses on the Horizon

Adding an extra layer of generosity, a memo obtained by Bloomberg Law reveals that select Paul Weiss attorneys will receive an additional discretionary bonus early in 2024. This supplementary bonus, distinct from the standard year-end bonuses, acknowledges outstanding contributions and dedication demonstrated by these legal professionals.

Baker McKenzie Follows Suit: Matching Cravath’s Scale

Hot on the heels of Paul Weiss, international law firm Baker McKenzie has also raised the stakes for its associates. Aligning with Cravath’s updated scale, associates at Baker McKenzie will see a corresponding salary adjustment based on seniority within the firm. Moreover, some associates may find themselves recipients of an extra discretionary bonus, as outlined in a memo by Above The Law.

Timing is Everything: Bonus Payouts Scheduled

As the year draws closer, Paul Weiss associates can anticipate a welcome financial injection just in time for the holidays. All bonuses are slated to be paid out on December 22, providing a festive boost to associates and their families. Meanwhile, Baker McKenzie associates will have their bonuses injected into their accounts on February 9, marking a promising start to the new year.

Conclusion: Legal Landscape Continues to Evolve

The moves by Paul Weiss and Baker McKenzie underscore the ongoing evolution of the legal landscape, where top-tier firms compete for high-profile cases and the brightest legal minds. As the fifth major law firm to adjust its compensation structure this month, Paul Weiss exemplifies a commitment to remaining at the forefront of industry standards, signaling a broader shift in how legal talent is valued and retained in today’s competitive market.



