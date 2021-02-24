Lawyers

McDermott Bolsters Antitrust Practice, Makes Four New Hires
McDermott Will & Emery, an international law firm, announced that it has made four new additions to the firm’s antitrust practice. All four new hires have joined the firm’s Washington, DC office. Lesli C. Esposito, Brian J. Boyle, and Justin P. Murphy have joined McDermott’s antitrust practice as partners and Timothy (Ty) C. Carson has joined the firm as antitrust counsel.


Lesli has moved to McDermott from DLA Piper where she was the co-head of the firm’s global antitrust and competition group. She advises Fortune 500 and other major corporate houses on complex matters related to government investigations, litigation, and compliance concerning consumer protection and antitrust. Her practice also focuses on false and deceptive advertising claims, tortuous interference, social media compliance, endorsements, claim substantiation, disclosures, and related state law issues. Commenting on her new role, Lesli said, “I am beyond excited to be part of McDermott’s global team. I am deeply committed to developing and expanding the Firm’s antitrust practice in the area of consumer protection law and generating positive results for existing and prospective clients.”


Brian has also joined McDermott from DLA Piper where he was an associate in the firm’s Philadelphia office and worked alongside Lesli. He represents leading multi-national businesses in litigation and investigations related to antitrust and consumer-protection. He also advises clients on merger control, compliance, and government strategies. His expertise includes antitrust merger and cartel matters and consumer protection matters related to privacy, advertising, direct marketing, online media, and unfair and deceptive trade practice allegations. Brian said, “McDermott is the clear choice to offer my clients cutting-edge counsel on any complex antitrust or consumer protection issue they face. In addition, I look forward to reigniting the synergy between Lesli and me, having successfully worked together on behalf of numerous clients in the past.”

  
What
Where


Prior to joining McDermott, Justin worked as a trial attorney for the Department of Justice (DOJ) where he led investigations and prosecutions related to domestic and international conspiracies, procurement fraud, and other corporate fraud and corruption cases. Before serving at the DOJ, Justin worked at Crowell & Moring LLP for 14 years. His practice focuses on complex antitrust litigation and government and white-collar criminal investigations. He is also experienced in handling privacy and cybersecurity matters as a computer hacking and intellectual property prosecutor at the DOJ. On taking up the new role, Justin said, “I’m thrilled to return to private practice with McDermott, a recognized leader in providing superior client service. I look forward to diving in and working with other top-tier lawyers to lead clients to their best possible outcomes.”

Timothy’s most recent experience includes working as an attorney for the Federal Trade Commission’s Premerger Notification Office. He specializes in Hart-Scott-Rodino filings and advises clients on all aspects of the merger review and clearance process.


Ray Jacobsen, McDermott’s regulatory practice global head, said, “With the likelihood of increasing enforcement activity impacting key business priorities, our clients need a strategic partner by their sides. Our new teammates will lead our clients to success in and outside the courtroom. Each of these lawyers is a recognized leader among the most nuanced areas of antitrust law and brings a deep understanding of risk mitigation strategies to protect consumers and businesses.”

