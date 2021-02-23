Legal Technology News

Silicon Valley’s Latest Legaltech Startup Will Match Clients With Attorneys
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Photo by August de Richelieu from Pexels

LawChamps, Silicon Valley’s latest legaltech startup and an online legal marketplace, will match clients looking for legal advice for personal and business matters with solo and small firm attorneys. It aims to overcome the challenges people face while selecting a lawyer: fear, trust, transparency, speed, costs, and choice.


The company is a lawyer search and matching platform and it will provide free lawyer search services to potential clients. These clients will then be able to select from a list of verified lawyers after considering their profiles, ratings, reviews, and reputation on the platform. The clients will be required to pay the legal fees after they decide to avail the services of any particular lawyer.


The LawChamps team will provide support to clients to make an informed decision and answer queries via phone calls and live chats. The company currently provides lawyer matching services in the following five areas of law:
• Business/ Employment
• Personal Injury/ Family/ Immigration
• Criminal Defense/ DWI
• Real Estate/ Housing
• Estate Planning/ Power of Attorney

  
What
Where



The platform will provide access to all types of lawyer services within these broad areas of law ranging from company incorporation, intellectual property protection, divorce and custody matters, estate planning to landlord-tenant and eviction issues. Drew Koven, CEO at LawChamps, said, “Our amazing customer service team is on the front lines listening and responding in real time to those who need lawyers for personal and business matters, right away. We use technology to streamline processes that enable us to support communications and connect people, not replace them. Many people are scared and don’t know what to do, if or how a lawyer can assist them.”


The platform will also provide business development services including well matched leads, website development, online reputation management, and end-to-end turnkey solutions to lawyers. Attorneys registered with the platform will be able to build and grow their practices while simultaneously creating and managing their online presence. The platform will feature information such as state licensure, area of specialization, years of experience, reviews, and educational background on the lawyer’s profile. Jennifer McGlone, CLO at LawChamps, said, “LawChamps helps attorneys outsource their business development needs and build their online brands so that they can focus on what they most want to do: help clients and practice law.”


In conjunction with the formal launch, the startup has started a “Find Me My Lawyer Challenge” for people looking for legal assistance. The winner will stand a chance to win up to $5,000 in subsidized legal services. A total of three winners will be selected, one winner for each category: Business/Entrepreneurship, Family/Personal, and Estate Planning/Power of Attorney). The participants can take the challenge by sharing why they need a lawyer for their personal or business matters at https://www.lawchamps.com/lawchamps-challenge.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!





Mike Muse, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at LawChamps, said, “The integral core to my work is advocacy; making sure there is equity in the space of entrepreneurship, understanding the importance of owning your intellectual property and access to affordable legal representation to change criminal justice outcomes.” Mike Muse is a political and pop culture expert and is popular for sharing his opinions on Sirius XM and ABC News.


The startup has also partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative and the American Bar Association and it aims to democratize access to justice. It describes itself as Match.com meets Shopify for lawyers and clients looking for legal help for personal and business matters.



Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Immigration Attorney in Chicago IL

USA-IL-Chicago

A Chicago based Immigration law firm dedicated 100% to immigration law with two offices in...

Apply now

Licensed Virginia Attorney

USA-DC-Washington

Small real estate law firm seeks to fill a full-time position for a Virginia licensed attorney with ...

Apply now

Licensed Virginia Attorney

USA-VA-Charlottesville

Small real estate law firm seeks to fill a full-time position for a Virginia licensed attorney with ...

Apply now

Licensed Virginia Attorney

USA-VA-Norfolk

Small real estate law firm seeks to fill a full-time position for a Virginia licensed attorney with ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Public Finance Associate Attorney

USA-WA-Seattle

Seattle office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a public finance associate attorne...

Apply Now

Complex Civil Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of boutique firm seeks associate attorney with 4-6 years of complex civil litig...

Apply Now

Mid-Senior level Corporate Capital Markets/Securities Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-senior level corporate capital...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Murphy & McGonigle Introduces Upgraded Version of M&M Defend App
4
Legal Technology News

Murphy & McGonigle Introduces Upgraded Version of M&M Defend App
McDermott Bolsters Antitrust Practice, Makes Four New Hires
25
Lawyers

McDermott Bolsters Antitrust Practice, Makes Four New Hires
Silicon Valley’s Latest Legaltech Startup Will Match Clients With Attorneys
36
Legal Technology News

Silicon Valley’s Latest Legaltech Startup Will Match Clients With Attorneys
Linklaters Partner & Global US Practice Head to Join Diageo
57
In-house Counsel

Linklaters Partner & Global US Practice Head to Join Diageo
Latham & Watkins Hires New Data & Technology Transactions Partner
60
Biglaw

Latham & Watkins Hires New Data & Technology Transactions Partner
Penn Law Honors First Black Woman Graduate, Announces Three Full Tuition Scholarships
10
Law Students

Penn Law Honors First Black Woman Graduate, Announces Three Full Tuition Scholarships
Akin Gump Partners With Palantir, Launches RegSpot
45
Biglaw

Akin Gump Partners With Palantir, Launches RegSpot

Legal Career Resources

February 16, 2021 Orrick Collaborates With ALSP to Pilot New Legal Talent Development Approach

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has partnered with Legal Innovators, an alternative legal services provider (ALSP) to work on a unique training and mentorship program. Through the program, two lawyers from Legal Innovators will join Orrick’s incoming class of 2020 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top