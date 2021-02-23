Silicon Valley’s Latest Legaltech Startup Will Match Clients With Attorneys

Photo by August de Richelieu from Pexels

LawChamps, Silicon Valley’s latest legaltech startup and an online legal marketplace, will match clients looking for legal advice for personal and business matters with solo and small firm attorneys. It aims to overcome the challenges people face while selecting a lawyer: fear, trust, transparency, speed, costs, and choice.



The company is a lawyer search and matching platform and it will provide free lawyer search services to potential clients. These clients will then be able to select from a list of verified lawyers after considering their profiles, ratings, reviews, and reputation on the platform. The clients will be required to pay the legal fees after they decide to avail the services of any particular lawyer.



The LawChamps team will provide support to clients to make an informed decision and answer queries via phone calls and live chats. The company currently provides lawyer matching services in the following five areas of law:

• Business/ Employment

• Personal Injury/ Family/ Immigration

• Criminal Defense/ DWI

• Real Estate/ Housing

• Estate Planning/ Power of Attorney

The platform will provide access to all types of lawyer services within these broad areas of law ranging from company incorporation, intellectual property protection, divorce and custody matters, estate planning to landlord-tenant and eviction issues. Drew Koven, CEO at LawChamps, said, “Our amazing customer service team is on the front lines listening and responding in real time to those who need lawyers for personal and business matters, right away. We use technology to streamline processes that enable us to support communications and connect people, not replace them. Many people are scared and don’t know what to do, if or how a lawyer can assist them.”



The platform will also provide business development services including well matched leads, website development, online reputation management, and end-to-end turnkey solutions to lawyers. Attorneys registered with the platform will be able to build and grow their practices while simultaneously creating and managing their online presence. The platform will feature information such as state licensure, area of specialization, years of experience, reviews, and educational background on the lawyer’s profile. Jennifer McGlone, CLO at LawChamps, said, “LawChamps helps attorneys outsource their business development needs and build their online brands so that they can focus on what they most want to do: help clients and practice law.”



In conjunction with the formal launch, the startup has started a “Find Me My Lawyer Challenge” for people looking for legal assistance. The winner will stand a chance to win up to $5,000 in subsidized legal services. A total of three winners will be selected, one winner for each category: Business/Entrepreneurship, Family/Personal, and Estate Planning/Power of Attorney). The participants can take the challenge by sharing why they need a lawyer for their personal or business matters at https://www.lawchamps.com/lawchamps-challenge.

Mike Muse, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at LawChamps, said, “The integral core to my work is advocacy; making sure there is equity in the space of entrepreneurship, understanding the importance of owning your intellectual property and access to affordable legal representation to change criminal justice outcomes.” Mike Muse is a political and pop culture expert and is popular for sharing his opinions on Sirius XM and ABC News.



The startup has also partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative and the American Bar Association and it aims to democratize access to justice. It describes itself as Match.com meets Shopify for lawyers and clients looking for legal help for personal and business matters.

