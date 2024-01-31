Kirkland & Ellis Bolsters Antitrust Practice with Notable Partner Hires

Expansion in Antitrust Practice
Kirkland & Ellis, a leading U.S. law firm, has announced a significant expansion of its antitrust practice by recruiting partners from two prestigious firms, Cravath, Swaine & Moore, and King & Spalding.
Notable Partner Hires
Daniel Zach, a former assistant director at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has joined Kirkland from Cravath, marking at least the third partner departure from the renowned New York-based firm within a week. Norman Armstrong, Jr., the global co-leader of King & Spalding’s antitrust practice and a former director of the FTC’s competition bureau, has also been recruited by Kirkland.
Expertise and Experience
At Cravath, Zach played a pivotal role as he managed his division’s antitrust investigations, overseeing a spectrum of merger reviews across industries such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, medical devices, and technology. On the other hand, Armstrong brings a wealth of experience, having represented prominent clients, including Energizer and Porsche, during his tenure at King & Spalding.
Acknowledgment of Kirkland’s Standing
In a statement released by Kirkland, Armstrong acknowledged the firm’s position as the world’s largest law firm by revenue. He highlighted Kirkland’s achievement of securing the top spot in M&A legal adviser rankings compiled by Dealogic and LSEG, emphasizing the firm’s substantial deal flow.
Farewell Statements
Spokespersons from both Cravath and King & Spalding expressed well wishes for the departing lawyers in separate statements, acknowledging the contributions made by Zach and Armstrong to their respective firms.
This move signifies Kirkland & Ellis’s strategic investment in bolstering its antitrust capabilities, further solidifying its legal powerhouse position.
