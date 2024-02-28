White & Case Law Firm Welcomes Rachel Rodman as Partner

White & Case, a prominent U.S. law firm, announced the hiring of Rachel Rodman, who brings extensive experience in fintech enforcement and litigation. Rodman, previously leading this practice at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, has joined White & Case’s Washington, D.C., office as a partner.

Professional Background

Rachel Rodman’s career includes serving as senior counsel in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s legal division. Her expertise aligns with White & Case’s fintech practice, led by partner Pratin Vallabhaneni. Notably, Rodman and Vallabhaneni previously collaborated at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

Distinguishing Factor

Rodman emphasized Vallabhaneni’s influence as the key factor in her decision to join White & Case. She highlighted the firm’s comprehensive fintech specialization across transactional, regulatory, and dispute resolution areas.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Clientele and Expertise

Rodman’s clientele encompasses banks, financial technology companies, and technology firms facing regulatory scrutiny from state and federal authorities such as the CFPB and the FTC. While she refrained from disclosing specific clients, Rodman expressed confidence in their transition to White & Case.

Firm’s Perspective

Nicole Erb, White & Case’s Americas regional section head of trade, IP, and white collar, lauded Rodman’s arrival amidst heightened regulatory scrutiny in the financial services sector. The firm looks forward to leveraging Rodman’s expertise to navigate complex legal landscapes.

Previous Firm Response

Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, Rodman’s former employer, has not yet commented on her departure or subsequent move to White & Case.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Recent Additions

Rodman’s recruitment follows White & Case’s recent hiring of Ladan Stewart, who led the crypto and cyber litigation unit at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Stewart’s addition further strengthens the firm’s white-collar practice.

This strategic expansion underscores White & Case’s commitment to bolstering its legal capabilities and providing comprehensive services to clients in dynamic sectors like fintech and cybersecurity.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More