Murphy & McGonigle Introduces Upgraded Version of M&M Defend App

Murphy & McGonigle, a New York-based leading financial services law firm, has launched an improved version of its proprietary smartphone application, the M&M Defend App. The upgraded version of the app is a renewed offering from the firm to help individuals, businesses, and in-house counsel with instantaneous information when faced with a legal emergency.



The application guides users during a variety of legal crises such as surprise interviews by law enforcement agents, search warrant executions at offices or warehouses, unexpected business demand records, or surprise SEC/ CFTC examinations.



The new features that have been included in the revised version include an audio and video recorder, expanded guides with expert insights, and lawyer listings for quick contact. The upgraded version has also added new features for in-house counsel including guidance related to surprise audits demanding books and records, unannounced CFTC/ SEC exams, guides with “quick tips” for help during emergencies. The application can be downloaded for free from both Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

The app was initially launched in 2016 by Murphy & McGonigle’s Innovation Lab, which develops technological solutions and resources for the legal marketplace. Steven D. Feldman, a shareholder at the firm and architect of the app, said, “In many industries, legal emergencies can surface with no warning. M&M Defend on a smartphone is an always present guide for individuals and businesses, and therefore a highly valuable tool.”



Founded in 2010, Murphy & McGonigle has constantly been rated as a Tier One National Law Firm in Securities Regulation and Litigation. It was ranked as one of the top six law firms in the United States in Financial Services â€“ Regulation.

