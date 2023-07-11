Biglaw

Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
Paul Hastings, a prominent U.S. law firm, announced on Monday the addition of three partners to its team from Hunton Andrews Kurth. The new hires are Ryan Phair, Craig Lee, and Carter Simpson, who bring significant expertise in antitrust and consumer protection law. The trio will be based in Paul Hastings’ Washington, D.C. office, with Phair assuming the role of co-chair of the firm’s antitrust practice.

Phair and Lee previously co-chaired Hunton’s antitrust practice, with Phair co-leading its retail and consumer products industry group and Lee heading its cartel and investigations practice. Lee, who had previously served as Baker McKenzie’s global cartel task force leader, joined Hunton in 2019. These additions to Paul Hastings’ team bolster their capabilities in these specialized legal areas.

Notably, Ryan Phair is recognized as one of the few antitrust litigators who has successfully recovered over $1 billion for clients. His impressive track record includes representing thousands of hospitals and restaurants in a class-action lawsuit against U.S. Foodservice, now known as U.S. Foods. The lawsuit alleged that U.S. Foodservice utilized shell companies, sham transactions, and fraudulent invoices to inflate prices between 1998 and 2005. In May 2014, U.S. Foodservice and its parent company, Dutch retailer Ahold, settled the case for $297 million, without admitting any fault or liability.

  
Craig Lee, a former federal prosecutor, played a significant role in the U.S. Justice Department’s price-fixing case against Romano Pisciotti, a former executive of Italy’s Parker ITR SRL, a marine hose manufacturer. Pisciotti pleaded guilty and received a two-year prison sentence in 2014, marking the first-ever extradition by the U.S. Justice Department on antitrust charges. Lee’s experience as a prosecutor adds valuable insights and perspectives to Paul Hastings’ antitrust practice.

The announcement comes at a time when companies face increasing scrutiny from both state and federal agencies concerning antitrust matters. Frank Lopez, chair of Paul Hastings, emphasized the growing significance of antitrust issues and expressed confidence in the new hires’ ability to assist clients effectively. He highlighted their extensive experience in antitrust litigation and criminal investigations, describing it as invaluable in navigating the complex landscape of antitrust regulations.

The addition of Phair, Lee, and Simpson reinforces Paul Hastings’ commitment to providing exceptional legal services in the field of antitrust and consumer protection law. The firm’s Washington, D.C. office serves as a strategic hub for addressing the legal needs of clients facing antitrust challenges in various industries. With their combined expertise and deep understanding of agency dynamics, the new partners are well-positioned to support clients in successfully navigating antitrust investigations, litigation, and compliance matters.

Paul Hastings continues to solidify its position as a leading law firm known for its comprehensive and robust legal services across a wide range of practice areas. By attracting top talent from reputable firms like Hunton Andrews Kurth, Paul Hastings demonstrates its dedication to delivering exceptional client outcomes and remaining at the forefront of the legal industry.



