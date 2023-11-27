Legal News

Cahill Gordon & Reindel Expands with Launch of New Trading and Markets Practice
In a strategic move signaling growth and expansion, Cahill Gordon & Reindel is set to establish a pioneering trading and markets practice, appointing Frank Weigand, former general counsel of HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and alternative trading system Oasis Pro Markets, as the chair of this new venture in New York.

Frank Weigand Takes the Helm

Boasting a wealth of experience in the financial sector, Weigand is poised to lead Cahill’s new practice, focusing on financial services matters. His purview will encompass regulatory and transactional issues related to securities, commodities, and digital assets. In an interview, Weigand expressed enthusiasm about joining Cahill, highlighting the firm’s stellar reputation as a skilled and valued advisor to clients.

Cahill’s Strategic Growth Amid Leadership Transition

Weigand’s appointment comes during a transition period for Cahill Gordon & Reindel. The Wall Street firm, known for its capital markets, banking, and finance expertise, has witnessed several partner departures over the past year. As of January 2024, Herbert Washer will assume the firm’s sole leader role, succeeding longtime chair William Hartnett.

  
David Januszewski, Cahill executive committee member and co-chair of its antitrust litigation, assures a seamless leadership transition. He emphasizes the firm’s commitment to identifying areas of growth, exemplified by recent additions such as Gerald Flattmann, global chair of life sciences patent litigation practice at King & Spalding, and Joel Moss, former co-head of Shearman & Sterling’s financial restructuring and insolvency practice.

Weigand’s Expertise and Regulatory Insight

With over two decades in the finance sector, Weigand, a former Davis Polk & Wardwell associate, brings a wealth of knowledge to Cahill. His extensive experience includes advising registered entities on trading and markets activities, broker-dealer and securities regulation, and serving as the Americas Head of Legal for HSBC’s Global Markets division.

Januszewski emphasizes that Weigand’s addition is strategic, especially as Cahill already boasts a robust practice in the crypto space. Weigand’s role will involve advising clients on navigating regulatory scrutiny, an increasingly vital aspect given the evolving regulatory landscape.

Meeting Client Demand in a Dynamic Environment

Weigand recognizes the growing client demand for regulatory expertise, particularly in the evolving crypto space. His unique perspective, having worked in financial institutions and being close to regulators, positions him to provide clients with invaluable insights into how regulators approach organizations and apply regulations. Weigand emphasizes the importance of structuring businesses in a regulatorily compliant manner to meet the evolving needs of consumers and the market.



In conclusion, Cahill Gordon & Reindel’s strategic expansion into the trading and markets arena and Weigand’s expertise reflects the firm’s commitment to staying at the forefront of legal services in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

