Davis, Polk & Wardwell Attracts Top Litigator from Cravath
Legal Talent Shift: Rory Leraris Joins Davis Polk from Cravath

In a notable development within the legal sector, Davis, Polk & Wardwell, a prominent law firm, announced on Monday that it successfully recruited civil litigator Rory Leraris from Wall Street counterpart Cravath, Swaine & Moore. This move marks the latest in a series of transitions, with at least four partners from Cravath taking the same path since 2021.

Leraris’ Expertise and Tenure at Cravath

Having spent an impressive 15 years at Cravath, Rory Leraris specializes in litigation related to mergers and acquisitions. Her legal repertoire extends to securities, shareholder derivative actions, antitrust matters, and commercial disputes, as outlined by Davis Polk.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Also Sees a New Addition

Simultaneously, another former Cravath partner, Sanjay Murti, found a new home at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Murti, an experienced M&A lawyer based in New York, joined the ranks of Freshfields, adding to the growing list of Cravath alumni making strategic career moves.

A Shift in Cravath’s Traditionally Low Turnover

Historically, Cravath has been recognized as one of the country’s most profitable law firms with a reputation for low partner turnover. However, recent years have seen a shift in this trend, with several partners opting to explore opportunities elsewhere. Firms like Davis Polk, Latham & Watkins, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have successfully lured Cravath partners in 2023.

Cravath’s Evolving Hiring Strategy

Known for infrequently hiring partners from external firms, Cravath has made exceptions in recent years. In 2023, the firm added two partners from Shearman & Sterling based in London. Additionally, Cravath expanded its ranks with former government lawyers, establishing a Washington, D.C. office in 2022.

Leraris’ Noteworthy Cases

Over the past few years, Rory Leraris has been involved in high-profile litigation matters, representing clients such as Buckeye Partners, American Express, Grubhub, and Alarm.com. Her expertise and contributions solidified her position at Cravath, where she initially joined as an associate in 2008 and later ascended to partner status in 2017.



Cravath’s Best Wishes and Broader Legal Landscape

In response to Leraris and Murti’s departures, a spokesperson from Cravath conveyed the firm’s well-wishes. This trend of partner movements reflects a changing landscape in the legal industry, where top-tier firms increasingly compete for and invest in top talent.

Davis Polk’s Recent Additions

Beyond the acquisition of Rory Leraris, Davis Polk has been actively expanding its team. Raul Yanes, former head of non-financial risk at Morgan Stanley, is set to rejoin the firm as the chair of its white-collar defense and investigations practice. Additionally, William Hochul, Jr., the former general counsel of Delaware North Companies, recently joined Davis Polk’s white-collar team as counsel.

As law firms continue to strategically position themselves in the competitive legal market, these recent developments underscore the dynamic nature of talent acquisition and retention in the legal profession.

