Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Welcomes Don J. Macbean as Partner in Corporate & Financial Services Department

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP proudly announces the addition of Don J. Macbean as a partner in the esteemed Corporate & Financial Services Department. Don’s expertise lies in energy and commodities, along with other intricate structured transactions, and he will be stationed at the Firmâ€™s New York office.

Background and Experience

Don brings with him a wealth of experience in energy transactions and structured finance. His extensive career entails representing various clients within the energy sector across a spectrum of transactions. These include off-take arrangements, physically and financially settled hedging transactions, tolling agreements, supply contracts, and transactions related to the procurement and sale of renewable energy credits and other environmental attributes.

Growth and Expansion

Don’s arrival marks the eighth lateral partner addition to Willkieâ€™s cross-office energy team since the onset of 2023. Notably, several other prominent energy attorneys such as Dale Smith, Sarah McLean, Tony Johnston, and Tan Lu have recently joined Willkieâ€™s Houston team. Moreover, a renewable transactions team comprising partners Eric Pogue, Amanda Rosenberg, and Samantha Leavitt bolstered the Firmâ€™s presence in New York and Los Angeles in the Fall of 2023.

Commendation from Leadership

Eric Pogue, the Global Chair of Power and Renewable Energy at Willkie, expressed high regard for Don’s capabilities, citing his sophisticated experience in complex structured energy transactions as a significant asset to the team. Similarly, John R. Thomas, co-head of Willkieâ€™s Energy & Commodities group, emphasized Donâ€™s diverse experience across different commodity asset classes and transactions, underscoring its contribution to the Firm’s growing practice.

Donâ€™s Expertise and Practice Focus

Don specializes in energy and commodities transactions and derivatives, along with structured finance transactions. His clientele includes borrowers, issuers, swap dealers, underwriters, and other market participants, for whom he navigates deals such as structured products, total return swaps, repurchase contracts, and other hybrid instruments. Additionally, Don guides international clients seeking access to the U.S. capital markets through complex debt issuances backed by mortgages and other assets. Previously, Don served as a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.

Donâ€™s Perspective

In his statement, Don expressed enthusiasm about joining Willkie, highlighting the Firm’s dynamic global presence and its exceptional energy and commodities platform. He looks forward to contributing to the team’s expansion and collaborating with colleagues on challenging and innovative matters amid this exciting time for the energy industry.

