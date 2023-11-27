Law Students

California Supreme Court Implements Ethics Reforms in Wake of Girardi Scandal


Posted on

In response to mounting criticism over the State Bar of California’s handling of the Tom Girardi case, the California Supreme Court has enacted a series of ethics reforms to enhance transparency and accountability within the regulatory agency. These reforms, approved on Tuesday, signify a pivotal step in addressing concerns surrounding conflicts of interest and ethical lapses among state bar officials and judges.

Strengthening Conflict of Interest Rules

The California Supreme Court has greenlit three crucial changes that fortify conflict of interest regulations for State Bar of California trustees and State Bar Court judges involved in attorney discipline cases. Effective immediately, state bar trustees are mandated to recuse themselves from decisions in which they possess a financial or personal interest.

What
Where


Screening Candidates for the State Bar’s Board of Trustees

Commencing December 1, the committee responsible for vetting candidates for the state barâ€™s board of trustees will now assess the impact of candidates’ “relationships with other attorneys” on their ability to serve. This additional criterion supplements the existing scrutiny of candidates’ financial and non-financial interests, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation process.

Stricter Screening for State Bar Court Judges

Also effective December 1, individuals aspiring to serve as judges in the State Bar Court will undergo more rigorous screening for financial or personal relationships that might hinder their ability to serve impartially. The objective is to ensure that judges conduct themselves in a manner that avoids impropriety, the appearance of impropriety, or the need for frequent disqualification.

Context: Tom Girardi’s Controversial Case

Implementing these reforms follows heightened scrutiny of the State Bar of California in the aftermath of the Tom Girardi scandal. Girardi, a nationally renowned plaintiffs’ lawyer, is facing federal charges in California and Illinois for allegedly embezzling over $18 million in funds from his firm’s clients.

Despite being the subject of 205 ethics complaints since 1982, Girardi faced no disciplinary action until his disbarment in 2022. A March report by a State Bar-hired investigator revealed that at least nine former state bar employees had connections with or received gifts from Girardi, raising concerns about the regulatory body’s oversight.



Acknowledgment and Forward Commitment

In response to the court’s decision, the State Bar of California issued a statement expressing gratitude for the California Supreme Court’s leadership in updating its conflict of interest code. The court had urged the state bar to expedite its proposal to strengthen these rules, emphasizing that the adopted measures will uphold the highest ethical standards in decision-making processes and further the organization’s public protection mission.

