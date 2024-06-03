Lawyers

Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

June 3, 2024

In a strategic move to bolster its finance and restructuring capabilities, U.S. law firm Paul Hastings announced Monday the addition of a significant team from King & Spalding, including Jennifer Daly, the co-leader of King & Spalding’s global finance and restructuring practice.

Major Team Move

Paul Hastings is welcoming at least ten other partners from King & Spalding into its offices in Chicago, Houston, New York, and Washington, D.C. This acquisition is part of an ongoing hiring spree within the finance and restructuring sectors for Paul Hastings. In recent months, the firm has integrated teams from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, Latham & Watkins, and Cahill Gordon & Reindel, further cementing its position in these lucrative practice areas.

  
What
Where


Driving Revenue Growth

These strategic hires have proven to be a revenue boon for Paul Hastings. According to a firm spokesperson, these additions have contributed significantly to a 20% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2024. This growth has been fueled by high-profile engagements, including representing creditors in the FTX Chapter 11 case, where partner rates have soared to $2,300 per hour, led by Kris Hansen, a former leader from Stroock’s bankruptcy practice.

Impact of Strategic Hires

The integration of Kris Hansen and his team from Stroock in 2022, which consisted of over 40 restructuring lawyers, was particularly impactful. This team was responsible for nearly a third of Stroockâ€™s revenue in 2021 and their departure played a key role in Stroockâ€™s subsequent collapse.

Jennifer Daly’s Perspective

Jennifer Daly cited Paul Hastings’ undeniable hiring momentum and strong client relationships as major factors in her decision to join the firm. Daly, along with finance partner Roger Schwartz, has a track record of representing major clients such as U.S. investment firm KKR, although specific client names were not disclosed by either Daly or Schwartz at this time.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




King & Spalding’s Response

In response to the departures, a spokesperson from King & Spalding wished the departing lawyers well, highlighting the amicable nature of the transition despite the significant impact on their team.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Breaking News

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Law Students

Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Legal News

Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Legal News

Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Legal News

Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
Lawyers

Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Legal News

WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Legal News

Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Law Students

Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review
Breaking News

Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review

Legal Career Resources

May 3, 2024 Law Firm Hiring and Expansion

Expansion of von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in Milwaukee New Additions: Steven R. Beckham and Alexandra N. Don join the Litigation & Risk Management Practice Group and the Real Estate Section, respectively. Expertise: Beckham specializes in commercial and business litigation, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top