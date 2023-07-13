Jewish Group Urges Dismissal of Law School Dean After Student’s Controversial Anti-Israel Speech

The dean of the City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law is facing demands for her dismissal from a Jewish advocacy group after allowing a student to deliver a speech that was deemed by the group to “border on incitement to violence against Zionist Jews and Capitalists.” The controversy arose when Fatima Mohammed, the chosen student speaker at the graduation ceremony, used her platform to criticize the university’s stance on Israel and Zionism.



Professor Jeffrey Lax, co-founder of the group Students and Faculty for Equality at CUNY, expressed his strong disapproval of Dean Sudha Setty’s handling of the situation. In an email to The College Fix, Professor Lax stated, “Dean Sudha Setty should have been fired the moment she stood for and applauded Ms. Mohammed’s speech which bordered on incitement to violence against Zionist Jews and Capitalists.” The speech delivered by Mohammed drew criticism from various quarters, including New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, and other Jewish organizations.



Mohammed’s speech accused the university of bowing to “investors” when it came to matters concerning Israel and Zionism. She argued that the law perpetuates oppression and suppression, not only in America but also around the world. Despite the backlash, Mohammed stood by her speech, asserting, “I would not change a single word of my speech â€” and I would say it louder.”

Dean Setty and CUNY’s media relations team did not respond to requests for comment on the demands made by Students and Faculty for Equality at CUNY and the controversy surrounding Mohammed’s graduation speech. This lack of response has fueled further criticism from Professor Lax and others who believe that university officials should have been aware of the content of the student’s speech in advance.

Professor Lax argued that the incident presented a teachable moment for Dean Setty and all legal scholars present at the ceremony. He maintained that lawyers and legal scholars had an obligation to intervene and educate Mohammed and the attending students about the distinction between protected speech and incitement to violence. Lax also pointed out that Mohammed had a history of using inflammatory language, citing a previous rally where a Jewish person was violently attacked.



The rally referred to by Lax occurred just three weeks before Nerdeen Kiswani, another controversial figure, delivered her graduation speech at CUNY Law in 2022. Kiswani’s speech faced similar criticism. The rally itself resulted in an assault on a Jewish man, prompting concerns about the safety of Jewish students at the university.



Lax further criticized CUNY School of Law for seemingly endorsing hate speech and dangerous language. He called for the American Bar Association or the state of New York to take action and ensure the safety of students, particularly those of Jewish descent. Lax concluded by stating, “Dean Setty should have been immediately terminated upon descending from the stage after standing for and applauding that vitriolic speech.”



The controversy surrounding Mohammed’s speech and the subsequent demands for Dean Setty’s dismissal highlight the complex balance between free speech and responsible academic stewardship. The incident raises questions about the role of university administrators in ensuring a safe and inclusive environment while upholding the principles of freedom of expression. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how CUNY and its leadership will address the concerns and work towards fostering an atmosphere of understanding and respect for all members of its community.



