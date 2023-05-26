Legal News

Landmark US Court Decision: Judge’s Defamation Lawsuit Ends in Dismissal
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent legal development, U.S. District Judge Joshua Wolson in Philadelphia has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by Judge Paula Patrick against media publication The Daily Beast. The lawsuit accused The Daily Beast of defaming Judge Patrick through an article headline that suggested her association with the conspiracy group QAnon. However, Judge Wolson ruled that Judge Patrick had failed to demonstrate “actual malice,” a legal standard required to prove that the news reporter knowingly published false information.

The disputed article, published in October 2021, remained available online and criticized a decision made by Judge Patrick regarding a Christopher Columbus statue in Philadelphia. According to the ruling, Judge Patrick gained attention due to her headline-grabbing decision that mandated the visibility of the controversial statue.

In his order dismissing the lawsuit, Judge Wolson emphasized the importance of resilience and the ability to make decisions in the face of criticism, even when it may be unfair. He stated, “Being a judge requires a thick skin and a willingness to make decisions in the face of criticism, even unfair criticism, and to remember that sticks and stones may break my bones, but names can never hurt me.”

  
What
Where


Judge Patrick has consistently denied any affiliation with QAnon, a group known for portraying former President Donald Trump as a messianic figure. Her lawyer, James Beasley Jr., expressed disagreement with the court’s decision and announced plans to appeal, arguing that the judge had prematurely assessed the level of recklessness exhibited in the article.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

At the time of writing, there has been no immediate response from Judge Patrick’s chambers regarding the dismissal of the lawsuit.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Judge Patrick, a Republican, was elected to the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, a trial court, in 2003. Throughout her career, she has presided over cases involving juvenile offenses, parental rights, and various other legal matters. In the 2021 primary, she ran for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court but was unsuccessful.

During her campaign, it was revealed through court records that Judge Patrick participated in a recorded interview with a supporter of QAnon. The Daily Beast article highlighted this interview and mentioned her alleged participation as a speaker at a QAnon-affiliated conference. However, Judge Patrick’s lawsuit stated that she neither attended nor spoke at the event in question.



The lawsuit brought by Judge Patrick contended that The Daily Beast’s headline describing her as “QAnon-linked” was a deliberate falsehood and an outrageous assertion.

Lawyers representing The Daily Beast from the law firm Ballard Spahr argued in a court filing that the article took care to report Judge Patrick’s disavowal of any connection to QAnon.

As of now, The Daily Beast spokesperson and the lawyers from Ballard Spahr have not responded to requests for comment on the recent dismissal of the lawsuit.

This ruling serves as a significant development in the ongoing debate surrounding the freedom of the press and the standards required to prove defamation. The decision by Judge Wolson highlights the challenges faced by public figures, such as judges, who must make difficult decisions while enduring criticism, even if it is unjust.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Land Use/Real Estate Attorney

USA-CT-Stamford

Land Use/Real Estate Attorney Stamford law firm with a busy real estate and land use practice loo...

Apply now

Pre Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

If you are a driven Personal Injury Attorney and have at least 2 years\' experience in Personal Inju...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-MI-Grand Rapids

Looking for a partime legal assistant for a sole practitioner - 16 to 20 hours per week. Experience...

Apply now

Associate Attorney, Family Law Litigation

USA-NE-Lincoln

About You: Are you a lawyer who loves not just books and information, but also interacting with peop...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
45
Biglaw

Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
50
Legal Technology News

Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
97
Biglaw

Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
67
Legal News

Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
109
Law Students

California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
57
Legal Technology News

California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
53
Legal News

ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
253
Law Students

Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
Research Firm Identifies Ongoing Concerns with Lateral Candidates
52
Legal News

Research Firm Identifies Ongoing Concerns with Lateral Candidates
Former State Supreme Court Justice Appointed as Head of Prestigious Law School
44
Law Students

Former State Supreme Court Justice Appointed as Head of Prestigious Law School

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top