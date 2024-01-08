Former Colleagues and Law Firm Dismissed from Civil Suit Alleging Conspiracy

Former colleagues of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh, along with the law firm that once employed them, have been dismissed from a civil suit that alleges lousy faith and a conspiracy. The suit claims that these actions resulted in depriving a law firm client of settlement funds. The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), a government-run hospital system, has also been removed as a defendant.

Dismissed Defendants and Stipulation of Dismissal

According to a stipulation of dismissal filed in Hampton County, South Carolina, on January 3, 2024, attorneys on both sides of the complaint reached an agreement to dismiss attorney Ronnie Crosby, attorney William Barnes III, and the law firm previously known as Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Elzroth & Detrick (PMPED). However, Alex Murdaugh, disgraced banker Russell Laffitte, and the financial institution he formerly led, Palmetto State Bank (PSB), remain defendants in the ongoing litigation.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Background of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit, initially filed in October 2022, centers around the belief that Manuel Santis-Cristiani, a resident of Chiapas, Mexico, was not fully compensated after Murdaugh and PMPED negotiated the outcome of a product liability lawsuit on his behalf following a 2008 motor vehicle accident in Colleton County.

Allegations and Discrepancy in Settlement Funds

Blanca Simpson, a Murdaugh associate who acted as a translator during mediation, played a crucial role in the case. She was at the bank on November 15, 2016, when Russell Laffitte wired settlement funds to Santis-Cristiani. Court filings reveal that Simpson noticed a discrepancy between the amount referenced in the settlement agreement and the amount paid to Santis-Cristiani. PMPED later discovered that $70,000 intended to cover Santis-Cristianiâ€™s medical bills had been stolen by Alex Murdaugh. Following the lawsuit, PMPED placed the missing money in escrow, and MUSC became interpleaders.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Resolution and Stipulation Conditions

As part of the stipulation of dismissal, Santis-Cristiani and his attorneys will receive the entire $70,000 initially withheld. The case had been scheduled for a motion hearing in Hampton County on January 16, 2024, in the courtroom of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen. However, with the law firm defendants now dismissed, it remains uncertain whether the hearing will proceed. Moreover, questions arise about Judge Mullen’s potential conflict of interest, given her implication in questionable settlements tied to Murdaughâ€™s firm.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More