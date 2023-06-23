Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection

Fatima Mohammed, a City University of New York (CUNY) Law School graduate, has caused a stir with her May commencement address that drew widespread condemnation for its alleged antisemitic remarks targeting Israel and the United States. In a recent interview with Jewish Currents, Mohammed defiantly stated that she would not change a single word of her speech and would even say it louder if given the chance.



During her speech, Mohammed accused Israel of indiscriminately murdering Palestinians and labeled the NYPD as “fascists.” She called for a “revolution” to challenge what she perceived as the legal system’s “white supremacy.” Her scathing attacks on the city police, the US military, and her accusations against Israel stirred controversy and ignited a debate on the boundaries of free speech, appropriateness of the venue, and the use of public funds.



Mohammed expressed surprise at the belated condemnation from the CUNY board and the overwhelming backlash that followed her speech. As a student organizer, she acknowledged the power of student activism and the efforts by certain forces to stifle it on campuses. Mohammed urged her classmates to join her in the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism, and Zionism, portraying herself as a revolutionary figure.



However, her address drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including elected officials such as NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Congressman Ritchie Torres. The school’s leaders and board of trustees eventually rebuked Mohammed’s speech, referring to it as “hate speech.” Congressman Torres took to Twitter to express his disbelief at Mohammed’s intense hatred for Israel, labeling it as “Anti-Israel derangement syndrome.”

Protests erupted in response to the controversial speech, with Jewish activists demanding consequences for Dean Sudha Setty of CUNY Law School for providing a platform to Mohammed. The rally, organized by the End Jew Hatred movement, took place outside the CUNY chancellor’s office in Manhattan. Former Democratic New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind and social media influencer Elizabeth Savetsky were among those calling for the termination of Dean Setty and any CUNY professors who endorsed Mohammed’s speech.



The incident has amplified concerns regarding antisemitism at CUNY. A 12-page report released just days before Mohammed’s commencement speech claimed that CUNY has become the most systemically antisemitic university in the United States over the past two years. The report, compiled by Students and Faculty for Equality at CUNY (SAFE CUNY), alleges deep-rooted and systemic antisemitism at the highest levels of the university. It accuses CUNY of perpetuating this through coverups, retaliation campaigns, intimidation against whistleblowers, and corruption that has infiltrated the institution’s senior leadership.



While the report does not specifically investigate the ongoing antisemitic incidents since 2015, CUNY has faced controversies related to anti-Jewish occurrences in recent years. The findings of the report further fueled the debate surrounding Mohammed’s speech and raised concerns about the university’s handling of antisemitism.



The clash between free speech and hate speech continues to be a contentious issue, and Mohammed’s case at CUNY Law School has ignited a heated discussion on the limitations of free expression within educational institutions. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle to strike a balance between protecting individuals’ right to voice their opinions and maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment for all students.



