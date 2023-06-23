Law Students

Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Fatima Mohammed, a City University of New York (CUNY) Law School graduate, has caused a stir with her May commencement address that drew widespread condemnation for its alleged antisemitic remarks targeting Israel and the United States. In a recent interview with Jewish Currents, Mohammed defiantly stated that she would not change a single word of her speech and would even say it louder if given the chance.

During her speech, Mohammed accused Israel of indiscriminately murdering Palestinians and labeled the NYPD as “fascists.” She called for a “revolution” to challenge what she perceived as the legal system’s “white supremacy.” Her scathing attacks on the city police, the US military, and her accusations against Israel stirred controversy and ignited a debate on the boundaries of free speech, appropriateness of the venue, and the use of public funds.

Mohammed expressed surprise at the belated condemnation from the CUNY board and the overwhelming backlash that followed her speech. As a student organizer, she acknowledged the power of student activism and the efforts by certain forces to stifle it on campuses. Mohammed urged her classmates to join her in the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism, and Zionism, portraying herself as a revolutionary figure.

  
What
Where


See also: Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection

However, her address drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including elected officials such as NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Congressman Ritchie Torres. The school’s leaders and board of trustees eventually rebuked Mohammed’s speech, referring to it as “hate speech.” Congressman Torres took to Twitter to express his disbelief at Mohammed’s intense hatred for Israel, labeling it as “Anti-Israel derangement syndrome.”

Get noticed by top law firms and submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search now.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Protests erupted in response to the controversial speech, with Jewish activists demanding consequences for Dean Sudha Setty of CUNY Law School for providing a platform to Mohammed. The rally, organized by the End Jew Hatred movement, took place outside the CUNY chancellor’s office in Manhattan. Former Democratic New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind and social media influencer Elizabeth Savetsky were among those calling for the termination of Dean Setty and any CUNY professors who endorsed Mohammed’s speech.

The incident has amplified concerns regarding antisemitism at CUNY. A 12-page report released just days before Mohammed’s commencement speech claimed that CUNY has become the most systemically antisemitic university in the United States over the past two years. The report, compiled by Students and Faculty for Equality at CUNY (SAFE CUNY), alleges deep-rooted and systemic antisemitism at the highest levels of the university. It accuses CUNY of perpetuating this through coverups, retaliation campaigns, intimidation against whistleblowers, and corruption that has infiltrated the institution’s senior leadership.



While the report does not specifically investigate the ongoing antisemitic incidents since 2015, CUNY has faced controversies related to anti-Jewish occurrences in recent years. The findings of the report further fueled the debate surrounding Mohammed’s speech and raised concerns about the university’s handling of antisemitism.

The clash between free speech and hate speech continues to be a contentious issue, and Mohammed’s case at CUNY Law School has ignited a heated discussion on the limitations of free expression within educational institutions. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle to strike a balance between protecting individuals’ right to voice their opinions and maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment for all students.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-TX-Austin

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Corporate M&A partner with Big Law experience (100% Work from Home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Corporate M&A p...

Apply now

Technology and Outsourcing Partner (100% Work from Home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Technology and ...

Apply now

Pre-Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Modesto

Plaintiff\'s personal injury firm seeks an attorney to handle PRE-LITIGATION personal injury cases i...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
24
Biglaw

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
23
Legal News

Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
43
Biglaw

Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
51
Law Students

Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
41
Legal News

Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
205
Legal Technology News

Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
33
Legal News

Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
53
Breaking News

Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
42
Biglaw

Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
UC College of Law Launches Innovative Justice Tech Startup Program
29
Law Students

UC College of Law Launches Innovative Justice Tech Startup Program

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top