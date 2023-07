A housewife, an accountant and a lawyer were asked “How much is 2+2?”

The housewife replies: “Four!”



The accountant says: “I think it’s either 3 or 4. Let me run those figures through my spreadsheet one more time.”



The lawyer pulls the drapes, dims the lights and asks in a hushed voice, “How much do you want it to be?”

